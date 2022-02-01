Budget 2022: 68% of capital for defence sector earmarked for domestic industry in ‘atmanirbharta’ push

In yet another push for “atmanirbharta” or self-reliance in defence, which has been a flagship campaign of the government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 68% of the capital outlay for the armed forces will be earmarked for the domestic industry.

“Our government is committed to reducing imports and promoting atmanirbharta in equipment for the armed forces. 68 per cent of the capital procurement budget, will be earmarked for domestic industry in 2022-23. Up from 58 per cent in 2021-22,” she said.

However, in 2021-22, the government had actually earmarked 63% of the capital outlay for domestic sources. Talking about the Budget announcements on February 22 last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that “the ministry has planned to invest about 63% of the outlay for 2021-22 on domestic procurement, about Rs 70,221 crore for domestic defence procurement. This increase will have a positive impact on enhanced domestic procurement, having multiplier effect on our industries including MSMEs and Start-ups. It would also increase the employment in defence sector.”

Budget 2022 | No changes in Income Tax, big push for capex

The 58% figure Sitharaman mentioned on Tuesday is from two years ago in 2020-2021, which was the first time that such a component had been set aside for the domestic industry.

Sitharaman also announced on Tuesday that a quarter of the defence research and development budget will be set aside for private industry and bodies this year. This is a new idea. She said that “defence R&D will be opened up for industry, start-ups and academia, with 25 per cent of defence R&D budget earmarked.”

“Private industry will be encouraged to take up design and development of military platforms and equipment, in collaboration with DRDO, and other organisations through SPV model,” by creating Special Purpose Vehicles.

To promote testing and certification from private entities, the Finance Minister announced that “an independent nodal umbrella body will be set up for meeting wide-ranging testing and certification requirements.”

The last announcement got an immediate reaction from the industry, with SP Shukla, President of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), the largest body of domestic defence industry players, saying that the creation of such a nodal body “will help domestic industry through faster processes and cost-efficiency.”

He also welcomed the announcement regarding 68% of capital outlay being set aside for domestic industry, as “this will sustain investments and attract fresh capacity creation.”