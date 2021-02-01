Budget 2021 Market Live Updates: Sensex rises nearly 500 points in early trade, Nifty above 13,700-mark

Budget 2021 Share Market Live Update: The benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note on Monday ahead of the Union Budget 2021.
During the early trade, the S&P BSE Sensex rose nearly 500 points to an intraday high of 46,777.56, while the Nifty 50 climbed as much as 139.2 points to 13,773.80. At 9:27 am, the Sensex was trading at 46,690.77, up 405.00 points (0.87 per cent), while the Nifty was at 13,736.65, up 102.05 points (0.75 per cent).
Follow Budget 2021 LIVE updates
Investors across the Indian stock market would be reacting to the proposals of the Union Budget 2021 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starting at 11 am.
IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv were top gainers in the early trade, while Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and TCS were among the top losers.
At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 46,660.24, up 374.47 points (0.81 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was up 106.95 points (0.78 per cent) at 13,741.55.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the Finance Ministry, ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021 later today.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up over 200 points in the pre-open session ahead of the Union Budget 2021.
Here's how other indices were performing:
Stock markets, which witnessed a roller coaster ride in the last two weeks, are bracing for more volatility on Monday and in the coming days with expectations and worries running high ahead of the keenly awaited Union Budget. Click here to read
After an estimated 7.7 per cent contraction in 2020-21, the Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey projects that India’s real GDP would record a growth of 11 per cent in 2021-22. The nominal GDP growth has been estimated at 15.4 per cent, implying an assumption of 4.4 per cent inflation during the year. Click here to read
Welcome to our special market blog on the day of Union Budget 2021. Catch all the live stock market updates here.