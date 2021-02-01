Budget 2021 Market Live Updates: Sensex rises nearly 500 points in early trade, Nifty above 13,700-mark

Budget 2021 Share Market Live: All eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she presents Union Budget 2021 today. (File photo, source: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Budget 2021 Share Market Live Update: The benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note on Monday ahead of the Union Budget 2021.

During the early trade, the S&P BSE Sensex rose nearly 500 points to an intraday high of 46,777.56, while the Nifty 50 climbed as much as 139.2 points to 13,773.80. At 9:27 am, the Sensex was trading at 46,690.77, up 405.00 points (0.87 per cent), while the Nifty was at 13,736.65, up 102.05 points (0.75 per cent).

Investors across the Indian stock market would be reacting to the proposals of the Union Budget 2021 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starting at 11 am.