Monday, February 01, 2021
Budget 2021 Market Live Updates: Sensex rises nearly 500 points in early trade, Nifty above 13,700-mark

Share Market Budget 2021 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting Union Budget 2021 today, she has promised a budget like "never before" amid the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic. Follow this space to see how the stock market reacts to the budget proposals.

February 1, 2021
Budget 2021 Share Market Live: All eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she presents Union Budget 2021 today.

Budget 2021 Share Market Live Update: The benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note on Monday ahead of the Union Budget 2021.

During the early trade, the S&P BSE Sensex rose nearly 500 points to an intraday high of 46,777.56, while the Nifty 50 climbed as much as 139.2 points to 13,773.80. At 9:27 am, the Sensex was trading at 46,690.77, up 405.00 points (0.87 per cent), while the Nifty was at 13,736.65, up 102.05 points (0.75 per cent).

Investors across the Indian stock market would be reacting to the proposals of the Union Budget 2021 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starting at 11 am.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021 in the Parliament today, the stock market will react to the proposals she announces on the floor of the house. Watch this space for all the happenings in the market today.

09:22 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Sensex gainers in early trade

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv were top gainers in the early trade, while Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and TCS were among the top losers.

09:17 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Equity markets at open

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 46,660.24, up 374.47 points (0.81 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was up 106.95 points (0.78 per cent) at 13,741.55.

09:14 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clicked outside Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the Finance Ministry, ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021 later today.

09:06 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Sensex gains over 200 points in pre-open

The S&P BSE Sensex was up over 200 points in the pre-open session ahead of the Union Budget 2021.

Here's how other indices were performing:

08:58 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Budget, monetary policy decisions may put markets through another volatile week

Stock markets, which witnessed a roller coaster ride in the last two weeks, are bracing for more volatility on Monday and in the coming days with expectations and worries running high ahead of the keenly awaited Union Budget. Click here to read

08:53 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Economic Survey 2021 pegs FY22 GDP growth at 11%

After an estimated 7.7 per cent contraction in 2020-21, the Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey projects that India’s real GDP would record a growth of 11 per cent in 2021-22. The nominal GDP growth has been estimated at 15.4 per cent, implying an assumption of 4.4 per cent inflation during the year. Click here to read

08:43 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Good morning!

Welcome to our special market blog on the day of Union Budget 2021. Catch all the live stock market updates here.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her budget like "never before" that is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit economy and is likely to focus on driving the recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence.

On Friday, the Sensex had crashed 588.59 points (1.26 per cent) to finish at 46,285.77 -- taking the six-session aggregate loss to 3,506.35 points (7.04 per cent). Likewise, the Nifty furthered its loss by 182.95 points (1.32 per cent) to settle at 13,634.60. Over the last six days, the NSE benchmark has shed 1,010.10 points (6.89 per cent).

 

