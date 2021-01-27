Budget 2021 Expectations Live Updates: Here’s what corporates, economists and market expects expect

This will be the third Union Budget for Nirmala Sitharaman as the Finance Minister. (Image source: PTI and Pixabay)

Budget 2021 Expectations Live Updates: The Union Budget 2021 is just days away. Amid concerns over the severe impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on India’s GDP growth during the past year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third Union Budget on February 1, 2021.

Ahead of the budget, the customary ‘halwa ceremony’ was held on Saturday at the Union Finance Ministry headquarters at North Block in New Delhi. On the occasion, Sitharaman also launched the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.

Now, all the market experts, economists and financial experts have their eyes on the day when the budget is tabled in the Lok Sabha.

We take a look at what India Inc and other experts in the market and economy expect from the upcoming Budget 2021 in our LIVE blog: