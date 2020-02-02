Budget 2020: Rs 30,757 cr for J&K, panel for hike in UT share

The vegetable market on Dal Lake in Srinagar. This is the first Budget after J&K became a UT. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) The vegetable market on Dal Lake in Srinagar. This is the first Budget after J&K became a UT. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

In the first budgetary grant to it since becoming a Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated over Rs 30,000 crore in the Union Budget. Part of the allocation for the Ministry of Home Affairs, this grant includes an enhanced finance commission devolution to the UT, apart from other central grants.

The Home Ministry itself has been allocated Rs 1,67,250 crore for the next fiscal, with enhanced allocation for police forces and Census 2021. The grant for modernisation of state police forces has, however, been slashed by almost 25%, while the budget for Special Protection Group (SPG), which now provides security cover to just the Prime Minister, has gone up.

According to the Union Budget, the finance commission devolution for Jammu and Kashmir has been increased by 0.15 percentage points to take it to 1% of the total. To accommodate this, the government has reduced the aggregate finance commission devolution to states by one percentage point to 41%.

The UTs of J&K and Ladakh have been given Rs 30,757 crore and Rs 5,958 crore respectively. Of J&K’s total allocation, over Rs 19,000 crore is the newly worked out finance commission devolution fund. The rest make up other Central grants-in-aid. In the last financial year, the finance commission devolution money for J&K stood at over Rs 1,400 crore.

As preparations for Census 2021 has begun, the government has allocated Rs 4,568 crore under the Census Surveys and Statistics head. The houselisting phase of the Census and the National Population Register will be carried out from April 1 to September 30, 2020. The Census will have its reference date as March 1, 2021, but for snow-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it will be October 1, 2020.

The Union Cabinet has already approved Rs 3,941.35 crore for the NPR exercise. The Budget allocated Rs 1,126.62 crore for relief on account of natural calamities and Rs 842.45 crore for social security and welfare schemes.

A major share of the Home Ministry Budget has gone to the paramilitary forces with a total allocation of Rs 92,054.53 crore for 2020-21. The allocation to the paramilitary forces will be distributed proportionately between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is engaged in anti-militancy operations in J&K, the Northeast and often deployed for internal security duties, and the Border Security Force, which guards the Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders. The other forces which will also get funds from the Home Ministry are the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Sashastra Seema Bal, the Assam Rifles and the National

Security Guard. The budget for SPG has increased from Rs 540 crore to Rs 590 crore. Of this, Rs 145 crore (more than double of last year) is capital expenditure. The total allocation for modernisation of police forces has come down from Rs 4,155 crore to Rs 3,161 crore.

Rs 3,688.10 crore has been earmarked as grants-in-aid to the state governments, Rs 1,001.30 crore as grant-in-aid to the Union Territory administrations and Rs 195 crore for the Northeast.

Rs 1140.38 crore has also been earmarked for expenses of the Council of Ministers.

The Budget also earmarked Rs 25,000 crore for the National Disaster Relief Fund, up from Rs 10,000 crore in 2019-20.

Besides the budget allocated to J&K and Ladakh, Rs 5,164.26 crore has been allocated for Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Rs 4,635.10 for Chandigarh.

The recently merged UT Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has been earmarked Rs 2,180.52 crore and Lakshadweep has been given 1,349.71 crore Also, Rs 1,116 crore has been given to Delhi and Rs 1,703.02 crore to Puducherry.

