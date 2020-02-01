Budget 2020 Income Tax Slabs and Rates LIVE Updates: Income Tax relief for middle class likely

Follow Us:
Saturday, February 01, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2020 7:16:37 am
Budget 2020 Income Tax Slab Rates Changes Expectations: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to table her second Union Budget, her ministry is likely to provide income tax relief to the middle class with an aim to boost consumption amid a sluggish economic growth. As per two senior government officials, a series of discussions have been held within the government to promote economic growth and a reduction in the tax burden is seen as having a direct impact on boosting consumption.

The Finance Ministry is learnt to have firmed up plans under which the tax adjustment is likely to be planned in a manner that the effective tax burden of the middle class effectively comes down by about 10 per cent of their overall tax outgo for the year. What this could mean is that the tax structure may be tweaked in a manner that if tax outgo for an individual is Rs 1 lakh in a year, then the person may see an effective reduction in his tax outgo by around Rs 10,000.

In another possible move, the government is learnt to be considering tax incentives to individuals for buying home. An official said that since real estate is a key sector and has the biggest multiplier effect on the economy, there could be benefits targeted for new home buyers.

On the direct tax front, the government has already announced a sharp cut in corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 22 per cent (excluding cess and surcharge) in September 2019 to promote investment activity in the economy. Even on the indirect taxes front, the GST rates have been reduced on the multiple occasions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2020 today. Income Tax Slabs and Rates will also be announced.

    07:14 (IST)01 Feb 2020
    Will govt announce reforms to spur the economy?

    As the Indian economy battles a sluggish growth, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will table the second budget of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government after it returned to power last year. She is expected to outline the Centre's plans to deal with the challenges posed by the downward spiral of the economy and achieve the $5 trillion economy target by 2025.

    07:07 (IST)01 Feb 2020
    Budget 2020 Income Tax Slab Rates Changes Expectations:

    When the government had announced cut in corporate tax rate last year, many argued for a cut in income tax rate for individuals in a bid to leave more at the hands of consumers at a time when the consumption in the economy has been slowing down.

    The CEO of a brokerage firm said that that a cut in corporate tax rate would not help push investments at a time when the capacity utilisations remain low. “Only when the consumption in the economy rises and capacity utilisations grow, will companies be willing to go for expansion and fresh investments. And in a bid to push consumption, some relief should be provided to individual tax payers in the forthcoming Budget,” he said.

    The government has pegged its tax collections to drop by Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually as a result of cut in corporate tax rates in the short term. Over a period, rising economic growth through higher investment activity is expected to compensate for the tax shortfall.

    Last year, the gratuity limit was raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. The creation of a new pension scheme for employees in the unorganised sector was announced. A full tax-rebate to all those earning less than Rs 5 lakh was also announced. There was a reduction in standard deduction and there were tax benefits granted for interest earned on bank deposits and tax benefits for home sales.

