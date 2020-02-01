Budget 2020 Income Tax Slabs and Rates LIVE Updates: Income Tax relief for middle class likely

Budget 2020 Income Tax Slabs, Rates for FY, AY 2020-21 Expectation: The government is learnt to be considering tax incentives to individuals for buying home. Budget 2020 Income Tax Slabs, Rates for FY, AY 2020-21 Expectation: The government is learnt to be considering tax incentives to individuals for buying home.

Budget 2020 Income Tax Slab Rates Changes Expectations: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to table her second Union Budget, her ministry is likely to provide income tax relief to the middle class with an aim to boost consumption amid a sluggish economic growth. As per two senior government officials, a series of discussions have been held within the government to promote economic growth and a reduction in the tax burden is seen as having a direct impact on boosting consumption.

The Finance Ministry is learnt to have firmed up plans under which the tax adjustment is likely to be planned in a manner that the effective tax burden of the middle class effectively comes down by about 10 per cent of their overall tax outgo for the year. What this could mean is that the tax structure may be tweaked in a manner that if tax outgo for an individual is Rs 1 lakh in a year, then the person may see an effective reduction in his tax outgo by around Rs 10,000.

In another possible move, the government is learnt to be considering tax incentives to individuals for buying home. An official said that since real estate is a key sector and has the biggest multiplier effect on the economy, there could be benefits targeted for new home buyers.

On the direct tax front, the government has already announced a sharp cut in corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 22 per cent (excluding cess and surcharge) in September 2019 to promote investment activity in the economy. Even on the indirect taxes front, the GST rates have been reduced on the multiple occasions.