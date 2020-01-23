Budget 2020: Here are the current Income Tax slabs

Budget 2020: What are the current income tax slabs? Here’s a quick look at them. (File photo) Budget 2020: What are the current income tax slabs? Here’s a quick look at them. (File photo)

The countdown for the union budget 2020 has begun and we are less than 10 days away before the annual budget gets tabled in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman come February 1.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Finance held its traditional Halwa ceremony at North Block in New Delhi which marked the beginning of the budget printing process.

Amid various budget expectations from different corporates, startups, market and industry experts and economists to address the slowing GDP growth and rising retail inflation, one of the key expectation of the common man seems to be a relief in the Income Tax slabs.

Now before we head to budget day, we need to look at the current Income Tax slabs and understand the current tax rates.

Here are the current income tax slabs for the ongoing financial year 2019-20:

Annual taxable income up to Rs 2.50 lakh

Tax amount – Nil

There is absolutely no tax for individuals having a total taxable income of up to Rs 2.50 lakh per annum. These include incomes from all possible sources of an individual such as salaries, income from house property, interests from banks, by selling an asset etc.

Annual taxable income from Rs 2.50 up to Rs 5 lakh

Tax amount – 5 per cent of the total income over and above Rs 2.50 lakh but rebate available under Section 87A

Individuals whose taxable income is between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in a financial year were required to pay 5 per cent on the income over 2.50 lakh. However, since the interim budget of 2019, individual taxpayers who have a annual taxable income of up to Rs 5 lakh will get a full tax rebate under section 87A and hence are not required to pay any income tax.

But in case if the total taxable income is Rs 5,00,001 or more, then they will not be eligible for any rebate and have to pay the entire tax amount. Do remember that in the interim budget, the government also announced a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 over and above various investments with tax benefits.

What happens in case if someone has a CTC of a little over Rs 5.00 lakh?

Suppose an individual earns an annual income of let us say Rs 6.50 lakh, they can still be eligible for a reduction in their tax liability to zero, by doing investments of Rs 1.50 lakh under Section 80C. This way, their gross taxable income will be Rs 5 lakh and they can claim a rebate under Section 87A.

Annual taxable income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh

Tax amount – 20 per cent of the total taxable income over Rs 5 lakh + Rs 12,500 (5 per cent of income between Rs 2.5 to Rs 5 lakh) + 4 per cent health and education cess

Individuals falling in this category are not liable for any rebate under Section 87A. According to the current tax rates, they have to pay a tax of 20 per cent on the taxable income of over Rs 5 lakh and 5 per cent on the income of Rs 2.50 to Rs 5 lakh.

Suppose one has total taxable income of Rs 10 lakh, then they will have to pay 20 per cent on Rs 5 lakh (Rs 10 lakh – Rs 5 lakh) which amounts to Rs 1 lakh. Along with this, they will also have to pay 5 per cent on Rs 2.5 lakh (Rs 5 lakh – Rs 2.5 lakh) which amounts to Rs 12,500 (there is no rebate for this amount). The total income tax amounts to Rs 1,12,500. Along with this, they will also be required to pay 4 per cent additional Health and Education cess on this total income tax, which amounts to Rs 4,500.

Annual taxable income of above Rs 10 lakh

Taxable income – 30 per cent of the total income over Rs 10 lakh + Rs 1,12,500 (20 per cent of income between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and 5 per cent of income between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh) + 4 per cent health and education cess

Individuals falling in this category currently have to pay 30 per cent on the taxable income of over Rs 10 lakh along with 20 per cent the income of Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh and 5 per cent on the income of Rs 2.50 to Rs 5 lakh.

Suppose an individual has total taxable income of Rs 15 lakh after investments and the standard deduction of Rs 50,000, then they need to pay 30 per cent on Rs 5 lakh (Rs 15 lakh – Rs 10 lakh) which amounts to Rs 1.50 lakh, plus 20 per cent on Rs 5 lakh (Rs 10 lakh – Rs 5 lakh) which amounts to Rs 1 lakh and 5 per cent on Rs 2.5 lakh (Rs 5 lakh – Rs 2.5 lakh) which amounts to Rs 12,500 (there is no rebate for this amount). The total income tax amounts to Rs 2,62,500. Along with this, they will also be required to pay 4 per cent additional Health and Education cess on this total income tax calculated, which amounts to Rs 10,500.

