Budget 2020: Govt plans to set up varsity for heritage and conservation

The government also announced plans to transform five archaeological sites across the country into iconic spots with on-site museums. (File photo) The government also announced plans to transform five archaeological sites across the country into iconic spots with on-site museums. (File photo)

Allocating Rs 3,150 crore to the Ministry of Culture in the Union Budget, the government on Saturday announced plans to establish an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation (IIHC), which will be given a deemed university status. However, no specific allocation was made for setting up of the IIHC in the Budget. The government also announced plans to transform five archaeological sites across the country into iconic spots with on-site museums.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Our government proposes to establish an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation under Ministry of Culture; it shall have the status of a deemed University to start with. Acquisition of knowledge in disciplines such as museology and archaeology is essential for collecting and analysing scientific evidence of such findings and for dissemination through high quality museums. Currently, lack of trained manpower is a handicap for both these disciplines. This also affects tourism.”

Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh, Shivsagar in Assam, Dholavira in Gujarat and Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu are slated to be developed as iconic sites with museums.

Sitharaman also said that a museum on numismatics and trade will also be located at the historic Old Mint building in Kolkata. “Four more museums from across the country shall be taken up for renovation and re-curation so that a world class experience can be offered to visitors,” she said.

A tribal museum in Ranchi and a maritime museum in Lothal — a Harappan age maritime site — near Ahmedabad under Ministry of Shipping is also underway, she added.

