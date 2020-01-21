Budget 2020 Expectations LIVE Updates: Here’s what India Inc, market experts expect

This will be the second Union Budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 2.0 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as of Nirmala Sitharaman as the Finance Minister. (File photo) This will be the second Union Budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 2.0 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as of Nirmala Sitharaman as the Finance Minister. (File photo)

Amid concerns over rising inflation and slowing growth of the Indian economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her second Union Budget on February 1, 2020.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Finance held the traditional Halwa ceremony in its headquarters at the North Block in New Delhi, thereby marking the beginning of the budget printing process in the ministry.

Expectations of relief in Income Tax slabs and incentives for home buyers among other stimuli to boost the economy are being anticipated from the Union Budget.

All industries, market experts, economists and financial pundits will now look forward to the day when the budget is tabled in the Lok Sabha.

We take a look at what India Inc expects from Budget 2020 in this LIVE blog: