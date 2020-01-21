Budget 2020 Expectations LIVE Updates: Here’s what India Inc, market experts expect

Amid concerns over rising inflation and slowing growth of the Indian economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her second Union Budget on February 1, 2020.
Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Finance held the traditional Halwa ceremony in its headquarters at the North Block in New Delhi, thereby marking the beginning of the budget printing process in the ministry.
Expectations of relief in Income Tax slabs and incentives for home buyers among other stimuli to boost the economy are being anticipated from the Union Budget.
All industries, market experts, economists and financial pundits will now look forward to the day when the budget is tabled in the Lok Sabha.
We take a look at what India Inc expects from Budget 2020 in this LIVE blog:
Highlights
"The Indian manufacturing sector has become one of the most attractive destinations for investments in the recent past. While the government has already unveiled plans to boost growth in manufacturing, construction sectors and improving infrastructure, the government should ramp up its efforts in the upcoming budget. The government must underline its continued commitment towards electrification of villages across the country. Furthermore, it should definitely put in additional efforts on solar energy projects, with the right incentives, which can be a valuable avenue for income generation and also help combat climate change. As consumers are becoming more aware of environment sustainability, there should be more focus on the promotion of sustainable solutions that will help in reducing India’s carbon footprint."
"In the upcoming budget, we would like the government to bring in measures to ease the compliance and filings guidelines for startups and eradicate the current penal provisions. Also, with technological disruption being a catalyst for the growth of startups today, we expect the government to make significant investments in technology hubs that will help strengthen emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things etc. As India is witnessing this boom in digital technology adoption, it has put us on the global map and we need to ensure that we take the relevant steps to ensure that our country is at the centre of the fourth industrial revolution."
"We expect Budget 2020 to walk a tightrope - there is a need to push forward long-pending reforms and revive demand but also be fiscally prudent. With the auto industry facing an unprecedented slowdown, we are looking forward to demand-side measure that will pull the economy out of a slump, provide much-needed relief to the sector and revive consumption. The auto industry is gearing up for implementation of BS-VI norms in 2020 and we are hopeful that demand will crawl back up from the second half of the year. We are also hopeful of a lower GST rate for vehicles that will improve consumer sentiment and stimulate demand."