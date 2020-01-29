How Budget 2020 can jumpstart the agriculture sector

Representational image. Express photo by Sahil Walia Representational image. Express photo by Sahil Walia

By Anand Ramanathan Suvasis Ghosh

The agricultural sector in India is facing broad headwinds in the form of stagnant productivity as well as lower rural wages thereby leading to a dissonance in the agri-supply chain. This in turn has a multiplier effect on the efficiencies across the value chain leading to rural distress as well as price aberrations. Hence, in the forthcoming Budget we may see the government announcing measures both at the policy level and at the structural level to address these issues at the grassroots level and address the problem rather than alleviate the consequences through subsidies.

Small and marginal farmers need to be brought into the fold through custom servicing or rental models. Farm mechanisation constitutes a key area wherein policy reforms in the form of incentivisation and interest subvention schemes could help drive greater penetration.

Apart from this, extending such policy reforms towards efforts in increasing infrastructural support in agriculture is another focus area. Infrastructural gaps like the lack of scientific storage solutions, last-mile connectivity and a lack of market access plague Indian agriculture. States can address this issue by increasing government spending in creating agri-infrastructure as well as promoting incentivisation schemes and tax holidays for PPP in infrastructure projects that cater specifically to agriculture. Also, including credit for agri-infrastructure projects under the direct lending of Priority Sector Lending Norms could provide an attractive option for private players’ entry.

Adopting an incentivised shift towards micro-irrigation techniques can result in significant increase in yield, while addressing the challenges of water stress. In this area, government intervention in the form of added incentives for private participation could be a welcome initiative.

Innovative farm to agribusiness linkages have the potential to drive disintermediation and enable hassle free procurement of produce. These linkages help in increasing the bargaining power of small farmers and improves their income from the marketplace.

Reform of the APMC Act and creation of modernised mandis could enable greater economic benefits to farmers not to mention a price reduction for the ultimate consumer due to disintermediation. Creation of a national policy on cropping pattern, with well-defined market-linkages and creation of a national body collecting global commercial intelligence on crops could facilitate greater yield increase and production as well as aid in accurate price discovery for the crops.

When it comes to agri-trade policy, India has historically adopted a protectionist stance with a pro-consumer bias. Any adverse price fluctuation has repeatedly resulted in tariff and administrative measures to contain prices. Indian trade policy has been replete with instances of complete export bans to high import duties with an overarching objective to attain domestic price stability at relatively low price levels. This in-built pro-consumer bias prevents farmers from realising a remunerative value for their produce, and thereby slows down investments and growth in the agriculture sector.

Such a multi-pronged approach could be instrumental in creating the enabling conditions which would have an alleviating effect on rural distress by contributing to augmenting farmer’s income and also addressing supply chain bottlenecks right at the farm gate level.

Anand Ramanathan is a Partner at Deloitte India. Suvasis Ghosh is a Director at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India. Views expressed are personal.

