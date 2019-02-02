Budget 2019: Rs 6,000 per year not enough to save farmer from moneylender, say Farm outfits

Farmers’ activists from nine states, who gathered in Haryana’s Shikohpur village to listen to the Budget announcements, dismissed the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme as adding insult to the injury of farmers.

Advertising

In a statement, they said the Budget speech announced just Rs 6,000 per year per family even as the government claimed that farmers will not need to approach moneylenders and it is a major step towards doubling farmers’ income.

“In comparison, the Rythu Bandhu scheme of Telangana government provides Rs 10,000 per acre of support, which means that a 5-acre farmer would get Rs 50,000 per year, giving at least partial support towards cultivation cost. It is a joke to declare that the meagre Rs 6,000 per year will save farmers from the moneylenders, when a typical small farmer requires an investment of at least Rs 1 lakh as cost of cultivation,” said Kirankumar Vissa from Telangana outfit Rythu Swarajya Vedika.

Yogendra Yadav, president of Swaraj India, said, “This is a desperate measure to buy the farmers’ votes by transferring Rs 2,000 to their accounts before the election… Farmers will surely reject this dishonourable bargain.”

Representatives from Swaraj India, Jai Kisan Andolan, Rythu Swarajya Vedika, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatan, Terai Kisan Sangathan and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Benipal) and other organisations attended the meeting. Besides AP and Telangana, representatives from Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttarakhand were also present.

Advertising

In a statement, they said the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi suffers from additional infirmities since it excludes farmers with land above 5 acres even in rain-fed areas, landless cultivators, tenant farmers, and the millions who do not have land pattas, including adivasi farmers.