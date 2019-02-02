Budget 2019: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Similar to KALIA, but falls short in some areas, says BJD

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the financial assistance for farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi could have been higher than the proposed amount.

Saying that the direct benefit transfer scheme was “along the lines” of the state government’s Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, Patnaik said, “However, it would have benefited farmers more if the quantum of assistance was equal or more than KALIA… For instance, Rs 10,000 per year. Also there’s nothing for the landless poor, sharecroppers and farmers in distress.”

Requesting anonymity, a high-ranking official overseeing KALIA said, “Our scheme also has a cap of 2 hectares. But preparing the list was a humongous task. How is the Centre going to get this data from all states quickly?”