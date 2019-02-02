Toggle Menu
Budget 2019: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Similar to KALIA, but falls short in some areas, says BJDhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/budget/budget-2019-pm-kisan-samman-nidhi-similar-to-kalia-but-falls-short-in-some-areas-says-bjd-5565586/

Budget 2019: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Similar to KALIA, but falls short in some areas, says BJD

Naveen Patnaik said that the direct benefit transfer scheme was “along the lines” of the state government’s Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

union budget, budget explained, budget key points, Naveen patnaik, indian farmers, piyush goyal budget, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmer protets, Narendra Modi, Lok sabha election, general election, budget farmers, budget key points,
Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the financial assistance for farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi could have been higher than the proposed amount.

Saying that the direct benefit transfer scheme was “along the lines” of the state government’s Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, Patnaik said, “However, it would have benefited farmers more if the quantum of assistance was equal or more than KALIA… For instance, Rs 10,000 per year. Also there’s nothing for the landless poor, sharecroppers and farmers in distress.”

Read: In election year, what is the politics and economics of the budget?

Requesting anonymity, a high-ranking official overseeing KALIA said, “Our scheme also has a cap of 2 hectares. But preparing the list was a humongous task. How is the Centre going to get this data from all states quickly?”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Budget 2019: Rs 6,000 per year not enough to save farmer from moneylender, say Farm outfits
2 Interim Budget: MGNREGA estimate less than 2018-19 expenditure
3 Budget 2019: For unorganised sector, Rs 3,000 monthly pension