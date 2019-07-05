Budget 2019 personal finance live: Will the Finance Minister offer any relaxation in I-T rates?

Budget 2019 personal finance Live: Presenting the Vote on Account on February 1, acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had offered a slew of benefits for the salaried class. It’s not very clear what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present in the Modi government’s first budget in its second term.

Sitharaman’s hands may be tied by estimates in the Economic Survey that was released on Thursday. The survey flagged the challenges on the fiscal front following an economic slowdown impacting tax collections amid an expected surge in agri-spending. Given this, it’s not clear if the Finance Minister will be prepared to give the taxpayers any more concessions over what was announced in February.

The Economic Survey said the gross tax to GDP ratio declined to 10.9 per cent in 2018-19 as indirect tax revenues fell short of budget estimates by about 16 per cent, due to shortfall in Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop up. While direct tax collection rose, it was due to a rise in corporate tax.

The Economic Survey also suggested some unique meaures to improve tax compliance. The survey suggested the government could consider giving top-10 taxpayers in each district recognition by way of “diplomatic”-type privileges at immigration counter, express boarding at airports, and even naming of roads, buildings and schools.