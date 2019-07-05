Union Budget 2019 live streaming

Toggle Menu
The Budget is being presented at a time when unemployment had touched a 45-year high, and India had lost its tag as the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China in the last quarter of the fiscal year.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with her MOS Anurag Thakur at Parliament House to present the Union Budget in New Delhi on Friday (Express photo :Renuka Puri)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday will rise to present her maiden Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am. The first full-fledged Budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government, it is likely to further expand welfare measures announced in the interim Budget in February.

The live proceedings of the Budget session can be seen on the official website of Lok Sabha http://www.loksabhatv.nic.in


Meanwhile, the Economic Survey for presented to Parliament Thursday. The survey pegged India’s GDP growth at 7 per cent, adding that the economy must sustain an 8 per cent growth to reach a $5 trillion economy by 2025. It underlined that private investment will be the key driver in accelerating and sustaining the GDP growth rate to 8 per cent.

