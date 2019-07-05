Budget 2019 India LIVE Updates: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden Budget

India’s first woman Union Finance Minister in almost five decades, Nirmala Sitharaman will present a full-fledged Union Budget for the current financial year today. As she delivers her maiden Budget, the twin challenges for Sitharaman are to spur growth and create more jobs.

The Budget is being presented at a time when unemployment had touched a 45-year high, and India had lost its tag as the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China in the last quarter of the fiscal year. In the backdrop of BJP’s historic mandate in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the citizens are hopeful that the full-year Budget would further expand the welfare measures announced in the interim Budget. But with India’s economic growth faltering since February 1, it would likely be much more difficult to come through on those promises.

In the Economic Survey presented to Parliament Thursday, the government projected the economic growth to inch up to 7 per cent. It also laid emphasis on private investment and accelerating the GDP growth rate to 8 per cent to turn India to turn into a $5-trillion economy by 2025