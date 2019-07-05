Budget 2019 India LIVE Updates: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden Budgethttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/budget/budget-2019-india-live-updates-nirmala-sitharaman-tax-personal-finance-5815936/
Budget 2019 India LIVE Updates: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden Budget
Budget 2019 India Live, Union Budget 2019-20 Speech LIVE Updates: As she delivers her maiden Budget, Sitharaman faces the arduous task of living up to the expectations of the voters who have returned the BJP-led government with a resounding majority and also balancing the economy.
India’s first woman Union Finance Minister in almost five decades, Nirmala Sitharaman will present a full-fledged Union Budget for the current financial year today. As she delivers her maiden Budget, the twin challenges for Sitharaman are to spur growth and create more jobs.
The Budget is being presented at a time when unemployment had touched a 45-year high, and India had lost its tag as the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China in the last quarter of the fiscal year. In the backdrop of BJP’s historic mandate in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the citizens are hopeful that the full-year Budget would further expand the welfare measures announced in the interim Budget. But with India’s economic growth faltering since February 1, it would likely be much more difficult to come through on those promises.
In the Economic Survey presented to Parliament Thursday, the government projected the economic growth to inch up to 7 per cent. It also laid emphasis on private investment and accelerating the GDP growth rate to 8 per cent to turn India to turn into a $5-trillion economy by 2025
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Modi government's first Budget after winning the Lok Sabha elections.
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on Budget 2019. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first budget today, after the Modi government was voted back with a resounding victory. Follow this space to track the latest developments and how the changes today will have an effect on you.
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present the full-fledged Union Budget for the current financial year, she faces the arduous task of living up to the expectations of the voters who have returned the BJP-led government with a resounding majority and also balancing the economy.
The Budget is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as she lays down the Modi 2.0 government's road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years. Some believe she may give relief to the common man by raising personal income tax threshold for certain categories while at the same time, upping spending on agriculture, healthcare and social sectors.
A push is also expected in sectors like infrastructure, education, health and railways.
