Budget 2019: GST rates reduced to 5% on electric vehicles. Here is a list of cars available in India

The Union Budget 2019 brings tidings of joy for Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers as well as hopeful buyers after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday announced a reduction of GST rate on EVs from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Besides, the government will give an additional tax benefit of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on loans taken for the purchase of EVs.

With the government increasing Special Additional Excise Duty and Road and Infrastructure cess each by Rs 1 per litre on petrol and diesel, electric cars look to have a bright future in India.

Here are the electric four-wheelers available in India:

Tata Tigor EV: Available in two variants — XM and XT, Tata Tigor EV comes with a 72 V 3-Phase AC induction motor that makes 30 hp and 105 Nm of peak torque. With a 16.2 kWH battery and a range of 142 kms, the EV offers a single speed and automatic transmission. The vehicle and the battery come with a standard warranty of three years or 1.25 lakh kms. While Tigor EV XM is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, Tigor EV XT costs Rs 10.09 lakh.

Mahindra eVerito: This car has six variants — C2, C4, C6, D2, D4 and D6. This electric car comes with a 3 phase AC induction motor that delivers 42 hp and 91 Nm of torque. The C2, C4 and C6 trims get a 13.91 kWh lithium-ion battery and have a range of 110 kms, while the D2, D4 and D6 variants make use of 18.55 kWh lithium-ion battery and have a range of 140 kms. The warranty is of two years or 40,000 kms warranty for the vehicle and the battery has a warranty of 3 years or 36,000 kms. Apart from eVerito C2 which is priced at Rs 9.86 lakh, other models are priced at Rs 10 lakhs.

Mahindra e20 Plus: With three variants — P2, P4 and P6, the EV is powered by a 3 phase AC induction motor that produces 26 hp and 70 Nm of torque. It is offered with a direct drive gearbox. The P2 variant gets a 15 kWh lithium-ion battery with a range of 140 kms, while the P4 and P6 trims get an 11 kWh lithium-ion battery with a range of 110 kms. The EV and the battery have a three-year warranty and 60,000 km. It is available in the price range of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8 lakh.

With several global carmakers expected to launch electric vehicles in the country, domestic players, including Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors, are also lining up their products. Overseas car manufacturers like Hyundai, MG (Morris Garages) and Audi will soon be driving their electric vehicles into India.

Here is the list of EVs soon to be launched in India:

Hyundai Kona: Hyundai Kona electric SUV is set to launch in India on July 9. Features like the closed-off front grille, twin headlight design with LED headlamps and DRLs, LED rear lamps and 17-inch alloy wheels give the upcoming EV a sporty look.

Inside of the EV, features like 7-inch digital cluster and 8-inch touch screen will be available. There are two battery options available with the international-spec Hyundai Kona — 39.2 kWh and 64.0 kWh. The electric SUV gets a permanent-magnet synchronous motor. While the driving range for the standard trim is 312 kms in a single charge, it is 482 kms in a single charge for the upper trim.

Audi e-Tron: By late 2019, Audi is planning to introduce its electrically-powered SUV e-tron. There are two electric motors available with the all-wheel-drive vehicle. While the one at the front churns out 170 hp, the rear unit delivers 190 hp. The combined power output is 360 hp, with the torque touching 561 Nm.

In boost mode, the power output increases to 408 hp and torque reaches 664 Nm. The 5-seater SUV gets a 95 kWh lithium-ion battery. It has a top speed of 200 kmph. Audi e-tron is coming to India through the CBU (Completely Built Up) route, with the price expected around Rs 1.15 crore.

MG EZS: This electric vehicle will be the second introduction of MG (Morris Garages) in India, with Hector SUV being the first. The five-seater vehicle is set to launch in December 2019. MG EZS was unveiled in India in April 2019. The carmaker has also tied up with Finland-based clean energy firm Fortum to install 50 KW DC fast-charging EV stations across its showrooms in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by September 2019. It will be manufactured at the company’s Halol facility in Gujarat.

Tata Altroz EV: Expected to launch in less than two years, based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) feature, the EV will be powered by a permanent magnet AC motor and offered with a single speed gearbox. It will have a length and width of 3,988 mm and 1,754 mm, respectively. The height will be 1,505 mm, while the wheelbase will measure 2,501 mm.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV: The vehicle is set to launch next year.