It’s a ‘Green Budget’, will boost India’s development in 21st century: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday hailed the first full Budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in its second term, calling it a “green” and “citizen-friendly” budget. In a televised address to the nation after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget, PM Modi said it assures that India is on the “right course” to reach its destination.

Calling it a “developmental friendly Budget,” he said, “The Budget for a New India has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of the country, this budget is one of hope and it will boost India’s development in the 21st century.”

Adding that the Budget will help the farmers, Modi said, “It’s a ‘green Budget’ with special emphasis on the environment and green energy. This has a roadmap to transform the farm sector and doubling farmers’ income” He also said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a “power house” for the development of the country.

In her maiden Budget, Nirmala Sitharamansaid India will become a $3 trillion economy this year. Adding that the government has “set the ball rolling for new India,” the FM said the emphasis will be on growing infrastructure, digital economy and private investment. During the Budget, no changes were proposed to the tax slabs. Sitharaman also proposed public-private partnership (PPP) for railways, increased FDI in media and aviation, the use of Aadhaar card instead of PAN to file returns and schemes to provide electricity and LPG connection to all rural houses by 2022 – the 75th year of India’s independence.

Home Minister Amit Shah called the Budget a “futuristic one.” “The emphasis on clean energy and cashless transactions steps in the right direction. The #BudgetForNewIndia highlights the exemplary work in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and the social sectors over the last five years and on this basis, ignites a spirit of hope that India can become a 5 Trillion Dollar economy in the coming years,” he tweeted.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget 2019-20 and said, “The budget besides being a policy document for boosting growth, serves the larger interest of all sectors of the Economy.”

The Congress, meanwhile, dubbed the Union Budget 2019 as “old wine in a new bottle.” Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Nothing new, repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the budget is old wine in a new bottle. Nothing new, no plan for employment generation, no new initiatives,” reported news agency ANI.