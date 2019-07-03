Budget 2019-2020 Date: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget on July 5 at 11 am in Parliament

Union Budget 2019-20 India Date: The Union Budget for the financial year 2019-20 will be presented on July 5 by Nirmala Sitharaman, becoming the first full-time woman finance minister (and the second woman ever) to present the Union Budget in Parliament.

This is the first budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi 2.0 government after it was re-elected to power following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Budget will be presented amid unemployment touching a 45-year high and India losing its tag of the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China in the last quarter of the fiscal year.

When will the Union Budget be presented?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on July 5, 2019. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley had tabled an interim budget in February in which the government had reduced taxes for the middle class and pledged a Rs 75,000 crore assured income scheme for small farmers.

This being the first Budget after PM Modi’s return to power, analysts said the income tax structure is unlikely to be tweaked.

Union Budget 2019: Where to Watch?

Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her Budget speech at 11 am. Doordarshan will live telecast the Budget 2019 and it will also be available on the Youtube channel.

What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey 2019 will be tabled a day before the Budget is presented on July 4, 2019. The Survey has been prepared by the new Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and is slated to be presented around 12 noon to both the Houses of Parliament.

It is considered as the flagship annual document of the Ministry of Finance and the government. The Economic Survey is an important document which provides authoritative, detailed and official annual summary of the current state of play in the Indian economy. It will highlight the likely challenges and provide possible solutions.

The Economic Survey can be downloaded in the PDF format through this link: http://mofapp.nic.in:8080/economicsurvey/. Economy Survey is uploaded once it is presented.

If you want to go through Economic Survey Books, you need to go to https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/ . You will also get the previous years’ economic survey books.