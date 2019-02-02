Budget: Urban transport project gets lion’s share of Rs 723-cr allocation

THE MUMBAI Urban Transport Project (MUTP) has got the lion’s share of the Rs 723-crore allocation for the Mumbai rail division, announced in the interim budget on Friday.

While MUTP-II has been allocated Rs 244.92 crore, the allocation for MUTP-III is Rs 283.78 crore and Rs 50 crore for MUTP-IIIA. Besides, Rs 20 crore has been allocated for upgrading the security system of the Western Railway suburban section, covering 32 stations.

MUTP-II includes construction of a fifth line between Kurla and CSMT, a sixth line between Mumbai Central and Borivali and for the ongoing work on the fifth and sixth lines between Thane and Diva. MUTP-III includes quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu section, Airoli-Kalwa elevated corridor and purchase of 47 new AC local trains. Similarly, procurement of 210 AC local trains and the CSMT-Panvel elevated corridor are a part of MUTP-IIIA.

Besides, Rs 153 crore has been allocated for Belapur-Seawood-Uran electrified double line and Rs 12 crore for another railway project of MMR.