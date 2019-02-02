Budget: Urban transport project gets lion’s share of Rs 723-cr allocation

Toggle Menu
Besides, Rs 153 crore has been allocated for Belapur-Seawood-Uran electrified double line and Rs 12 crore for another railway project of MMR.

MUTP-II includes construction of the fifth line between Kurla and CSMT, a sixth line between Mumbai Central and Borivali and for the ongoing work on the fifth and sixth lines between Thane and Diva. (Express Photo)

THE MUMBAI Urban Transport Project (MUTP) has got the lion’s share of the Rs 723-crore allocation for the Mumbai rail division, announced in the interim budget on Friday.

While MUTP-II has been allocated Rs 244.92 crore, the allocation for MUTP-III is Rs 283.78 crore and Rs 50 crore for MUTP-IIIA. Besides, Rs 20 crore has been allocated for upgrading the security system of the Western Railway suburban section, covering 32 stations.

MUTP-II includes construction of a fifth line between Kurla and CSMT, a sixth line between Mumbai Central and Borivali and for the ongoing work on the fifth and sixth lines between Thane and Diva. MUTP-III includes quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu section, Airoli-Kalwa elevated corridor and purchase of 47 new AC local trains.  Similarly, procurement of 210 AC local trains and the CSMT-Panvel elevated corridor are a part of MUTP-IIIA.

Besides, Rs 153 crore has been allocated for Belapur-Seawood-Uran electrified double line and Rs 12 crore for another railway project of MMR.

