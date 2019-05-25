‘Budget to indicate if there is a step up in reforms’

The victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in general election reduces policy uncertainty in the near term and gives the BJP a mandate to continue its economic reform efforts, ratings agency Fitch said Friday. The BJP won more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, outperforming itself from 2014, and securing a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The final budget for the fiscal year ending in March 2020, expected in July, will give an indication of whether or not the BJP will step up economic reforms and return to fiscal consolidation after moderate fiscal slippages in recent years,” it said. Deviating from the fiscal consolidation path as per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, the government in February’s interim Budget pegged the fiscal deficit for 2019-20 at 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), as against the original target of 3.1 per cent. In 2018-19, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 3.4 per cent of GDP.

Fitch also pointed out that the Budget, which is to be presented in July, should provide meaningful guidance on the medium-term fiscal outlook. Fiscal consolidation has stalled under the BJP in recent years, and its campaign promise to support farmers’ incomes has added to spending pressure.

The global ratings agency said that reduced uncertainty is expected to improve business sentiment and private investment, which may help arrest the deterioration seen in some investment-related economic indicators in recent months, such as cement and steel production.

It also expects the new government to continue with institutional reforms and a strengthening of the legal and judicial systems.

On Thursday, another global ratings firm Moody’s said its credit view on India will depend on policies of the new government and expressed hope that the country would continue with its fiscal consolidation plan.