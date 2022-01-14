Budget Session of Parliament from Jan 31 to Apr 8: report

By: PTI | New Delhi |
January 14, 2022 12:37:55 pm
The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with the address of the president to both the Houses, and conclude on April 8, sources said on Friday citing recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.
The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.
The first part of the session would conclude on February 11.
After a month-long recess, the part two of the session would begin from March 14 and conclude on April 8, the sources said.
