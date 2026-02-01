Budget proposes schemes to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters

A NITI Aayog report last year pointed out that manufacturing has contributed 15-17% to India’s GDP. (Express file photo)

To boost the manufacturing ecosystem amid global supply chain shifts, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced schemes to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters.

This comes amid steep competition for manufacturing jobs with China as well as East Asian economies.

“I propose to introduce a Scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters to improve their cost competitiveness and efficiency through infrastructure and technology upgradation,” Sitharaman said.

A NITI Aayog report last year pointed out that manufacturing has contributed 15-17% to India’s GDP, a figure significantly lower than that of East Asian economies like China and South Korea, where manufacturing accounted for over 25-30% during their peak development phases.