How budget would impact individuals’ decision when it comes to life Insurance

Written by Aarti Raote, Suresh Kumar and Anandan N

The expectations from the common man from this budget were extremely high. The finance minister did provide some relief to the taxpayers but only under the new tax regime. As per the Budget proposal, the new tax regime is clearly a default option by design and choice for some. Individuals earning up to Rs 7 lakh (7.5 Lacs for salaried) need not pay any tax only under the new tax regime. However, if the taxpayer chooses the regular tax regime, then he will need to pay a tax of Rs 54,600. Also, for those with taxable income above Rs 5 crore, the new tax regime would be highly beneficial with the reduced surcharge.

However, the budget proposals do come with its own surprises and the amendment for taxation of insurance receipts is one such change. Continuing with the measures taken in the past finance minister to plug tax abuse by taxpayers by investment in tax exempt instruments, now the exemption under section 10 (10D) has been capped to an annual premium of Rs 5 lakh. This means life insurance policies with annual premium exceeding Rs 5 lakh would be taxable. The tax calculation would be as follows:

A deduction is available for the premium paid by the taxpayer only if such premium is not claimed as a deduction earlier presumably under section 80C.

How do the above changes impact an individual’s decision when it comes to insurance?

For employees opting for the new tax regime, there is no tax benefit from premium paid towards life and medical insurance. This means the decision to go for life insurance and medical insurance would be completely delinked from tax. This would be viewed as a welcome change.

When it comes to medical insurance, employees are covered by their employers in most cases. In addition, they may still opt for private medical insurance for self and parents. However, when it comes to life insurance, we could see a trend of individuals opting for pure life insurance policy as against the current trend of going for investment linked insurance (ULIP, Money back, etc.).

With no tax advantage, it is possible that taxpayers may defer the life insurance coverage to later part of their life and large value policies which are again investment driven would lose charm.

There could be some more pain for life insurance companies in the shorter run. However, with individuals opting for more longer-term policies which are focused on pure insurance it would help re-calibrate the insurance sector in India. Also, individuals could make a much focused decision, purely taking into account their insurance needs.

Aarti Raote, Partner, Deloitte India; Suresh Kumar, Director and Anandan N, Manager, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP.