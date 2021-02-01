Budget has dashed hopes of people of Haryana: Selja

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja Monday said that Union Budget had dashed the hopes of people of Haryana, adding that the state had been ignored by the central government.

Selja said, “This budget has also dashed hopes of people of Haryana. BJP-JJP government of Haryana is also responsible for this along with the Union government. This government has been talking about doubling the income of farmers for many years, but the situation of farmers is getting worse. Today farmers are on the roads, but still there is nothing in this budget for farmers. On the contrary, the government has reduced the budget of farming by six percent. This budget is completely anti-farmer. There is nothing in this budget even for the poor class. In times of such a crisis today, it was necessary that people should get directly benefitted through a scheme like NYAY. The poor have also been ignored in this budget. There is nothing in this budget for the scheduled castes and women.”

She added: “Union Budget has dashed the hopes of countrymen. The central government budget has disappointed every section. Haryana has also been ignored in the budget. The government has only taken care of its capitalist friends in this budget, but the common people have not received anything. This budget is completely hollow and anti-people. The government has implemented a conspiracy to handover government assets to its capitalist friends in this budget”.

Talking about the economic condition of the country, Selja said, “Today the economic condition of India is very bad. Failed decisions of this government such as demonetisation, GST and lockdown have destroyed the economy of the country. Today, GDP is below zero and the country has the highest unemployment rate in 45 years. Even, unemployment of Haryana is highest in the whole country. Far from new jobs, millions of people have lost their jobs in the Corona period. In this budget, no steps have been taken to deal with unemployment and for ruined business. Government has implemented a conspiracy to handover government assets to its capitalist friends in this budget. This budget is absolutely dedicated to the capitalists. There is nothing for the common man in this budget. This budget only includes selling of airports, roads, power transmission lines, warehouses, GAIL, IOC, HPCL’s pipeline and benefiting the capitalists”.