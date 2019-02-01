Union Budget: Here is how you can calculate your income tax for 2019-20

The Union Budget 2019 will be presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Friday. The interim Budget, or vote-on-account, is the last for the BJP-led government before the country goes to polls in the General Elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday confirmed that the government will present an interim Budget, which a government at the end of its term conventionally does.

The interim budget, while treated formally, will likely be passed by the Lok Sabha without discussion. The Budget session, convened for conducting urgent financial business, commenced on Thursday with a customary address by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have 10 sittings each till February 13, when the session concludes. The two Houses will take up for discussion the Motion of Thanks for the President’s address and the interim budget.

As the Budget comes months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is it expected that the government will dole out relief in personal tax and propose income tax exemptions for the salaried classes. To calculate how much income tax you will have to pay in 2019-20, use the income tax calculator below and see how your finances will be impacted.

This income tax calculator for 2019, by financialexpress.com and EY, takes into account standard deduction, long-term capital gains tax, rental income from second house property, and covers detailed income, expense and investments heads.

