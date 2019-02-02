Budget a jumla, can’t be implemented: Opposition parties

Opposition parties called the Interim Budget presented by Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday as a series of “jumla” (rhetoric) by the Narendra Modi government to “mislead voters” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

While West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee said Budget plans cannot be taken up after the Election Commission announces Lok Sabha election dates, and therefore announcements made in the Budget have no value, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged in a series of tweets that a farmer’s family of five being given Rs 3 per day as largesse makes it evident how “disconnected” the government is from the “rural crisis of its making”.

Banerjee said, “This is a Budget of desperation (and) it will not be implemented. The tenure of this government will be over in one month. After elections, a new government will come and present a new Budget.”

Calling it a disappointment for the public, BSP chief Mayawati said in a statement that the Budget is a “jumlebaazi” which is far from finding solutions to existing problems.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, “There is no relief for majority landless farmers and labourers in the Budget. The BJP government is concerned only about collecting votes, and not about the people.”

Rajya Sabha member and RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha said, “People expected a surgery but the government could not imagine beyond Band-Aid.”

Calling it an “election Budget”, senior CPI leader D Raja said, “It is an exercise to cover up failures… The macro-level claims do not match with the micro-level realities.”