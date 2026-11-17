Targeted tax incentives with a special focus on research and development (R&D), circular economy along with sops for incremental job creation — especially employment of women workers — duty rationalisation for raw material imports and a dedicated development finance framework were some of the key suggestions of industry leaders for the manufacturing sector as they met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the pre-budget consultation process on Tuesday.

The third pre-budget consultation with experts and leaders from manufacturing also saw industry bodies suggesting rationalisation of Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax on listed securities. Citing concerns over substantial foreign investment outflows earlier this year, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) stressed on the need to reduce LTCG tax or allow foreign investors to compute capital gains in the currency of their original investment.

FICCI also suggested establishment of a ‘Development Finance Framework for Manufacturing’ with dedicated capital support and credit-enhancement mechanisms to expand access to long-tenor, competitively priced finance for manufacturing enterprises.

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“If we have to scale up India’s manufacturing to 25% of the GDP — estimates suggest that over Rs 100 lakh crore in incremental credit may be required over the next decade. However, access to long-tenor finance at competitive rates continues to be a constraint, particularly for capital-intensive manufacturing projects with long gestation periods. The cost of borrowing in India is nearly 400 to 500 bps higher than that in peer countries such as China, South Korea,” Anant Goenka, President, FICCI said in his suggestions to the Finance Minister.

Policy proposals, tax measures

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) submitted 365 proposals, including 64 economic policy proposals, with the theme of one proposal a day focusing on further deepening of reforms and targeted tax benefits for incremental capital investment, R&D spend and employment generation. “Overall, fiscal discipline of 4% (of the GDP) has to be maintained and another element is 3% public capex to be continued. That will add Rs 50,000 crore to the spend which happens and that will be the first engine of growth. The second engine is private sector investment… there has been a big catch up in private sector investment and that needs to be continued further,” CII President R Mukundan said.

The government should also focus on building an anchor investment programme, he said, adding that the country’s next phase of manufacturing growth must focus on technological depth and domestic capabilities, especially where we depend heavily on imports. “A capability-linked support programme for critical components, machine tools, dies and moulds, with special attention to MSME modernisation, would help Indian industry integrate more deeply into global value chains,” he said.

Targeted, time-bound tax measures that reward additional economic activity rather than offering general concessions have been suggested, the CII said. “These include accelerated depreciation on new plant and machinery, a higher weighted deduction for incremental R&D spending, and a limited-period corporate tax benefit for companies that create additional net employment, verified through EPFO records,” Mukundan said.

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Manufacturing, MSME push

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) suggested raising manufacturing’s share in GDP to 25% with strengthening of production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, with a special focus on robotics and advanced manufacturing. “We would recommend introducing a dedicated PLI scheme for robotics, automation equipment, sensors, precision components and related technologies, encouraging domestic production, research and development, investment, technological self-reliance and India’s emergence as a globally competitive advanced manufacturing hub. Applications that will benefit tremendously include surgical robots, semiconductor & electronics, space & defence, micro & nano robots etc.,” it said.

The industry body also recommended re-introduction of R&D-related weighted deduction. “India historically promoted R&D through 200% weighted tax deductions, 100% deductions on eligible capital expenditure, tax benefits for industry-academia collaboration, customs duty exemptions on scientific equipment, accelerated depreciation and tax holidays for eligible R&D companies. Reintroducing enhanced incentives related to R&D in the Act could boost innovation, private investment, indigenous technology and global competitiveness,” it said.

Later in the day, the Finance Minister and other officials also met stakeholders from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector and startup ecosystem. The meeting was also attended by Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and senior officials from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and MSME Ministry.

For MSMEs, industry leaders suggested providing targeted fiscal incentives for machinery modernisation, technology upgradation, industrial clusters, quality certification and export promotion to strengthen manufacturing MSMEs and integrate domestic enterprises into global value chains. There were also suggestions for lowering MSMEs’ operating costs through affordable credit, rationalised customs duties, simplified compliance, reduced logistics expenses, easier industrial land access and removal of inverted duty structures to help improve profitability, productivity, investment and long-term business sustainability.