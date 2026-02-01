Stock Market Live Updates: Muted opening for Sensex and Nifty ahead of FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2026 announcement

On Friday, January 30, the benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower, snapping a three-day rally, dragged by metal, IT stocks and caution ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1. Fresh foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee also added to the bearish trend in the equity markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 296.59 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,269.78. During the day, it tumbled 625.34 points or 0.75 per cent to 81,941.03. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 98.25 points or 0.39 per cent to end at 25,320.65.
Budget 2026 Share Market Today Live Update: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive budget today, all eyes will also be on the stock markets, with investors closely watching the BSE and NSE to see how they react.
Stocks to Watch on February 1
As the Union Budget 2026 is expected to place major emphasis on infrastructure including railways [Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), RITES, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail Systems, Jupiter Wagons, etc); roads (L&T, IRB Infra, and Ashoka Buildcon, among others); aviation (GMR Airports, IndiGo, etc.) – these sectors are likely to remain in top focus.
Apart from these, defence (such as Mazagaon Dock, Bharat Electronics, HAL, BEML), power ( including NTPC, Adani Power, Power Grid Corp, Tata Power, JSW Energy); banking (HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, etc.) and manufacturing ((including auto, electronics, pharma etc.) stocks are also expected to remain in the spotlight today.
Relaxo Footwears Ltd, the country's largest footwear maker, on Friday reported a decline of 19.6 per cent in its net profit to Rs 26.54 crore in the December quarter of FY'26 on a year-to-year basis. It had posted a net profit of Rs 33.01 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Relaxo Footwears.
Relaxo's revenue from operations was marginally up at Rs 668.03 crore in the December quarter under review. It was at Rs 666.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Total expenses of Relaxo Footwears were at Rs 643.07 crore, up 2.22 per cent in Q3 of FY'26.
According to Gaurav Garg, an expert from Lemonn Markets Desk, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered sharply from early losses on January 30 after a gap-down opening, supported by value buying and positive cues from the Economic Survey.
"Buying interest was seen in defensive and consumption-heavy stocks, with Apollo Hospitals, Tata Consumer Products, Nestle, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and ITC emerging as top gainers in the Nifty pack.
Sentiment improved after the Economic Survey projected India’s GDP growth at 6.8–7.2 percent in FY27, underpinned by strong domestic demand and steady capital expenditure. Note that low inflation and resilient credit growth could support double-digit nominal GDP growth and healthy earnings expansion over the medium term.
Markets also drew comfort from a moderation in foreign portfolio investor outflows over the past two sessions, suggesting a possible shift in FPI strategy. In addition, expectations of value buying ahead of the Union Budget on February 1 supported sentiment, with investors positioning for announcements favouring infrastructure, defence, manufacturing, renewables and consumption.
From a technical perspective, key support for the Nifty remains in the 25,000–25,050 zone, while a sustained move above 25,450 would be required to extend the ongoing pullback rally.”
ESAF Small Finance Bank has reported a net profit of Rs 7 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025 against a Rs 211 crore loss in the year-ago period. The Kerala-based lender's total income rose to Rs 1,163 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,062 crore a year ago, ESAF Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday. The bank's interest income declined during the third quarter to Rs 894 crore compared to Rs 948 crore a year earlier. Its net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY26 increased to Rs 432 crore from Rs 372 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year.
IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a 48 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 503 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025. The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 339 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income increased to Rs 12,542 crore during the quarter from Rs 11,123 crore in the same period a year ago, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Interest income increased to Rs 10,417 crore from Rs 9,343 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Net Interest Income (NII) increased to Rs 5,492 crore in the third quarter of FY26 from Rs 4,902 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.