Stock Market Live Updates: Muted opening for Sensex and Nifty ahead of FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2026 announcement

Feb 1, 2026 08:32 AM IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Share market performance on January 30

According to Gaurav Garg, an expert from Lemonn Markets Desk, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered sharply from early losses on January 30 after a gap-down opening, supported by value buying and positive cues from the Economic Survey.

"Buying interest was seen in defensive and consumption-heavy stocks, with Apollo Hospitals, Tata Consumer Products, Nestle, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and ITC emerging as top gainers in the Nifty pack.

Sentiment improved after the Economic Survey projected India’s GDP growth at 6.8–7.2 percent in FY27, underpinned by strong domestic demand and steady capital expenditure. Note that low inflation and resilient credit growth could support double-digit nominal GDP growth and healthy earnings expansion over the medium term.

Markets also drew comfort from a moderation in foreign portfolio investor outflows over the past two sessions, suggesting a possible shift in FPI strategy. In addition, expectations of value buying ahead of the Union Budget on February 1 supported sentiment, with investors positioning for announcements favouring infrastructure, defence, manufacturing, renewables and consumption.

From a technical perspective, key support for the Nifty remains in the 25,000–25,050 zone, while a sustained move above 25,450 would be required to extend the ongoing pullback rally.”