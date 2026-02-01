Budget 2026: Sitharaman bets big on biopharma, Ayurveda, medical tourism to power India’s health future

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made major announcements to promote India as a hub for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, medical value tourism, and the manufacturing of Ayurveda drugs in the Budget 2026 on Sunday. She also announced the training of more allied health professionals to create a new income avenue.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturing

To promote India as a manufacturing hub for complex biological drugs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the Biopharma Shakti Mission, with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years.

“This will build the ecosystem for domestic production of biologics and biosimilars… India’s disease burden is observed to be shifting towards non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. Biologic medicines are key to longevity and quality of life at affordable cost,” she said.

Under the mission, three new National Institute Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) will be set up, and seven others will be upgraded. The mission will also create a network of 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites — essential for testing before taking these medicines to the market.

To support the aim of creating a biopharma hub, Sitharaman added that the government will work to strengthen the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to meet global standards. The government also plans to create a dedicated scientific review cadre and specialists to ensure that the drug regulator can follow the global approval timeframes.

Allied health professionals

Sitharaman said that existing institutions for allied health professionals will be upgraded and new centres will be established in the private and government sectors for training 1 lakh professionals over the next five years. The training institutes will cover 10 selected disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anaesthesia, operation theatre technology, applied psychology and behavioural health, Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also said that a strong “care system” will be created for geriatric patients. She said that programmes aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework will be developed for training multi-skill caregivers “combining core care and allied skills such as wellness, yoga, and operation of medical assistive devices”.

Story continues below this ad

This is important considering India’s ageing population. As per the 2011 Census, only 8.6 per cent of India’s population was over the age of 60 years. However, this is expected to increase to 19.5 per cent by 2050, according to the government’s Longitudinal Ageing Study in India. In terms of absolute numbers, the number of people over the age of 60 years is likely to increase from 103 million in 2011 to 319 million in 2050. This was one of the reasons the government expanded its flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance to those 70 years and above.

Medical value tourism

Sitharaman proposed to launch a new scheme to support the establishment of medical tourism hubs. She said that the scheme will support states in creating five regional medical tourism hubs in partnership with the private sector. These hubs will be “integrated healthcare complexes” that will provide not only medical care, but also have education and research facilities.

These hubs will have AYUSH centres, medical value tourism facilitation centres, infrastructure for diagnostics, post-care, and rehabilitation, and provide “diverse job opportunities for health professionals, including doctors and allied health professionals”.

The push towards medical value tourism came in 2022 after it was proposed at a Chintan Shivir, with the government working towards creating medical infrastructure and workforce for the world. This was also raised during the 2023 G20 meetings under India’s presidency.

Boost for Ayurveda

Story continues below this ad

Sitharaman also announced new national institutes, strengthening pharmacies and labs, and upgrading the World Health Organization Global Traditional Medicine centre in Jamnagar to promote evidence-based Ayurveda. “Post-Covid, Ayurveda gained a similar global acceptance and recognition. Exporting quality Ayurveda products helps farmers who grow the herbs and youth who process the products. To meet growing global demand, a few more steps are being taken,” Sitharaman said.

She said that three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda will be established. Just like AIIMS, there is currently one such apex institute in New Delhi. She also said that AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing laboratories will be upgraded to a higher standard of certification ecosystem. She also said more skilled personnel will be made available.