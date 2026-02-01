Budget 2026: From heritage sites to medical hubs and eco trails, Sitharaman announces measures to boost tourism sector

FM Sitharaman proposed the setting up of a National Institute of Hospitality by upgrading the existing National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Union Budget speech Sunday that the tourism sector has the potential to play a large role in employment generation, forex earnings, and expanding the local economy, as she announced a slew of measures for the sector, which hasn’t been able to touch the pre-pandemic figures of foreign tourist arrivals yet.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026, Sitharaman proposed setting up a ‘National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid’ to digitally document all places of significance across the country, including cultural and spiritual, and a ‘National Institute of Hospitality’.

She also proposed the setting up of a National Institute of Hospitality by upgrading the existing National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology. “It will function as a bridge between academia, industry and government,” the FM said.