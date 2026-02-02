Budget 2026: Centre continues thrust on capex, FY27 target fixed at Rs 12.22 lakh crore

For states, the 50-year interest-free loans under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, an amount of Rs 2 lakh crore has been allocated for FY27 as against Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the current financial year.

In a continuation of the Centre’s thrust on public investment post the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has allocated Rs 12.22 lakh crore for financial year 2026-27, up 11.5% from the revised estimate of Rs 10.96 lakh crore for the current fiscal. The capex level, which continues to account for 3.1% of the GDP, indicates the government will continue with the heavy lifting when it comes to investments, with private investments struggling to lift off.

For the ongoing financial year 2025-26, the revised estimate for capital expenditure is seen at Rs 10.96 lakh crore, lower by Rs 25,335 crore than the Budget estimate of Rs 11.21 lakh crore. The Centre has been almost singlehandedly pushing capex as the mainstay for fiscal spending, which has, over the last decade or so, risen sharply and stayed at a high level. To put this current capex target in perspective, the Centre had spent just Rs 3.08 lakh crore in 2018-19.