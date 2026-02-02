Budget 2026 | AI impact on jobs and services: Panel to look at the road ahead

Renewing the government’s focus on the services sector in India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech on Sunday said a high-level ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee will be formed to recommend measures that focus on the services sector. The committee will prioritise areas to optimise the potential for growth, employment and exports. It will also assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements and propose related measures.

“21st Century is technology driven. Adoption of technology is for the benefit of all people – farmers in the field, women in STEM, youth keen to upskill and Divyangjan to access newer opportunities. The government has taken several steps to support new technologies through the AI Mission, National Quantum Mission, Anusandhan National Research Fund, and Research, Development and Innovation Fund… Our government has therefore decided to place a renewed emphasis on the Services Sector to provide a pathway to fulfilling aspirations of a youthful India,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.