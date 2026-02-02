Budget 2026 | AI impact on jobs and services: Panel to look at the road ahead

The committee will prioritise areas to optimise the potential for growth, employment and exports.

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 06:32 AM IST
AI impact on jobs and services: Panel to look at the road aheadThe Economic Survey called for a comprehensive sectoral mapping of jobs outside white-collar workspace.
Renewing the government’s focus on the services sector in India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech on Sunday said a high-level ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee will be formed to recommend measures that focus on the services sector. The committee will prioritise areas to optimise the potential for growth, employment and exports. It will also assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements and propose related measures.

“21st Century is technology driven. Adoption of technology is for the benefit of all people – farmers in the field, women in STEM, youth keen to upskill and Divyangjan to access newer opportunities. The government has taken several steps to support new technologies through the AI Mission, National Quantum Mission, Anusandhan National Research Fund, and Research, Development and Innovation Fund… Our government has therefore decided to place a renewed emphasis on the Services Sector to provide a pathway to fulfilling aspirations of a youthful India,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

The indicative terms of reference of the high-level standing committee, according Budget documents:

  • Identify services sub-sectors with potential for growth, employment and exports, identify sector-specific gaps and measures to unlock employment potential
  • Identify cross-sectoral policy and regulatory issues, including standards-setting and accreditation
  • Examine areas for services export
  • Assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements
  • Propose specific measures for embedding AI in the education curriculum from school level onwards and upgrading State Councils of Educational Research and Training institutes for teacher training
  • Propose measures for upskilling and re-skilling of technology professionals/engineers in AI and emerging technologies
  • Propose measures for AI enabled matching of worders, jobs and training opportunities
  • Propose measures to make the informal workflow visible, verifiable and future-ready, to enhance upward mobility prospects
  • Propose steps to be taken to attract skilled diaspora and foreign talent into the country

The announcement comes amid heightened concerns of AI’s impact on jobs, as employees across sectors face layoffs, with enterprises increasingly turning to automation. The Economic Survey 2025-26 had called for a comprehensive sectoral mapping of jobs outside the white-collar workspace, which have a high-skill requirement but are understaffed, which is an often-overlooked source of new jobs within the economy. This could also subside some of the impending risks that AI can have on current jobs on offer.

Recognising India’s IT sector’s global leadership in software development services, the Finance Minister said that services such as IT-enabled services, knowledge process outsourcing services and contract R&D services relating to software development are proposed to be clubbed under a single category of Information Technology Services with a common safe harbour margin of 15.5%. The threshold for availing safe harbour for IT services is being enhanced substantially from Rs 300 crore to Rs 2,000 crore.

