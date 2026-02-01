Budget 2026-27 hikes investment limits for persons resident outside India in a bid to boost FDI, FII inflows

Amid concern over capital outflows, Budget 2026-27 proposed hiking the overall investment limit for Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs) to 24% from 10% and individual investment limit to 10% from 5%. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said PROIs will be permitted to invest in equity instruments of listed Indian companies through the Portfolio Investment Scheme.

There will also be a comprehensive review of non-debt instruments rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to create a more contemporary user-friendly framework for foreign investment.

These measures are specifically aimed at boosting foreign investments and strengthening capital inflows. A PROI is any individual or entity that does not meet India’s residency criteria under the FEMA. The changes will help bring in investments from non-Indian foreign nationals beyond non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).