Budget 2026-27 hikes investment limits for persons resident outside India in a bid to boost FDI, FII inflows

There will also be a comprehensive review of non-debt instruments rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to create a more contemporary user-friendly framework for foreign investment.

Written by: Aanchal Magazine
4 min readFeb 1, 2026 03:37 PM IST
Amid concern over capital outflows, Budget 2026-27 proposed hiking the overall investment limit for Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs) to 24% from 10% and individual investment limit to 10% from 5%. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said PROIs will be permitted to invest in equity instruments of listed Indian companies through the Portfolio Investment Scheme.

These measures are specifically aimed at boosting foreign investments and strengthening capital inflows. A PROI is any individual or entity that does not meet India’s residency criteria under the FEMA. The changes will help bring in investments from non-Indian foreign nationals beyond non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).

At present, a person resident outside India may hold foreign investment either as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) or as Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) in any particular Indian company, with the investments subject to the entry routes, sectoral caps or the investment limits as defined in the FEMA regulations. With these measures, capital inflows are expected to receive a boost. “Ease of Doing Business is strengthened as persons resident outside India are permitted to invest in listed equities via the portfolio route. Doubling the individual cap to 10% and raising the aggregate limit to 24% will deepen markets and also boost FDI inflows,” said Sanjay Kumar, Director – Nangia Global Advisors LLP.

The Economic Survey 2025-26, presented on Friday, had flagged the global capital strike, and its adverse impact on the rupee’s stability, despite strong macroeconomic fundamentals. It had said the rupee is “punching below its weight”, with the rupee’s valuation does not accurately reflect India’s “stellar economic fundamentals”, which causes investors to pause. While an undervalued rupee helps offset the impact of higher US tariffs, the investor reluctance to commit to India warrants examination, the Survey had said. Capital flight, including with the advent of the US stablecoins, is a risk to watch out for, it had said.

Amit Maheshwari, Managing Partner, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm said the existing Portfolio Investment Scheme under FEMA allows non-resident individuals to buy and sell shares or convertibles of listed Indian companies through a dedicated NRE PIS (non-resident external portfolio investment scheme) demat account with designated bank branches, requiring single-transaction reporting and end-of-day Reserve Bank of India (RBI) uploads while adhering to sectoral caps. “Earlier, the non-Indian nationals registered as FPIs with SEBI via custodians — complex KYC, net worth thresholds, higher costs — or invested indirectly via offshore funds or exchange traded funds or GIFT City vehicles. The Budget announcement eliminates FPI registration hurdles for direct retail access, cuts compliance costs/time, boosts market liquidity/depth, reduces classification disputes for companies, and channels more diverse foreign inflows without diluting control safeguards,” he said.

The Survey had said FDI inflows remain below their potential, especially for infrastructure needs, despite a clear government intent and proven economic management, listing several cross-country examples of tax holidays, customs exemptions, investment missions, tailor-made tax incentives, low-interest loans, visa concessions, R&D tax incentives, project approvals with interventions at the PM level in the emerging FDI destinations of Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Australia as FDI attracting measures. Creating a task force to engage top global companies and promote India’s advantages — stability, macroeconomic strength, sustained growth and market size — could boost FDI, especially in targeted sectors, it had said.

Aanchal Magazine
Aanchal Magazine
Aanchal Magazine is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, serving as a leading voice on the macroeconomy and fiscal policy. With over 13 years of newsroom experience, she is recognized for her ability to decode complex economic data and government policy for a wider audience. Expertise & Focus Areas: Magazine’s reporting is rooted in "fiscal arithmetic" and economic science. Her work provides critical insights into the financial health of the nation, focusing on: Macroeconomic Policy: Detailed tracking of GDP growth, inflation trends, and central bank policy actions. Fiscal Metrics: Analysis of taxation, revenue collection, and government spending. Labour & Society: Reporting on labour trends and the intersection of economic policy with employment. Her expertise lies in interpreting high-frequency economic indicators to explain the broader trajectory of the Indian economy. Personal Interests: Beyond the world of finance and statistics, Aanchal maintains a deep personal interest in the history of her homeland, Kashmir. In her spare time, she reads extensively about the region's culture and traditions and works to map the complex journeys of displacement associated with it. Find all stories by Aanchal Magazine here ... Read More

 

