Budget 2023: Highest-ever capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for Indian Railways

The Central Government allocated a capital outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways in Union Budget 2023 Wednesday, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman said was the highest ever and also nine times that of 2013-14—the last financial year under the UPA regime.

Last year, the Union Budget laid out a capital investment worth Rs 2.45 lakh crore for the Railways, in which around Rs 1.08 lakh crore was to be raised through Extra Budgetary Resources while Rs 1.37 lakh crore was budgetary allocation from the finance ministry.

On Wednesday, Sitharaman said 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last- and first-mile connectivity for coal, fertiliser and food grain sectors have been identified and would be taken up on a priority basis with investment of Rs 75,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore from private sources.

The capital allocation would largely go into various marquee projects, including expansion of network capacity through doubling, tripling of lines, overhauling of existing stock, and rolling out future Vande Bharat train sets, officials said.

“Infrastructure and investment” was one of the seven priorities that the Wednesday’s budget outlined. The government also increased its overall capital spend by 33 per cent to 10 lakh which is 3.3 per cent of the GDP.