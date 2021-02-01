scorecardresearch
Monday, February 01, 2021
Budget 2021 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today at 11 am

Union Budget 2021 India Live, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech Live Updates: Expectations are high that the government will boost economic revival by focussing on infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, rural economy, MSMEs sectors impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2021 8:05:23 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 today (Credit: PTI | Pixabay)

Budget 2021 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on Monday in Parliament. The budget comes at a time when India is battling the coronavirus pandemic and the economy is reeling under the aftereffects of the lockdown.

At the start of the joint session of Parliament on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said the Finance Minister had already announced 3-4 mini budgets and that the 2021-22 Budget should be seen as an extension of the same effort. After an estimated 7.7 per cent contraction in 2020-21, the Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey projects that India’s real GDP would record a growth of 11 per cent in 2021-22. The nominal GDP growth has been estimated at 15.4 per cent, implying an assumption of 4.4 per cent inflation during the year.

Sitharaman has raised hopes by stating that Budget 2021-22 will “be a Budget like never before.” Expectations are high that the government will boost economic revival by focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, rural economy, MSMEs sectors impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

This would be Sitharaman’s third budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a significant departure from the tradition, this year’s Budget will be unique as it will be paperless.

Live Blog

Budget 2021 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 today. Follow the latest news and developments from Parliament below

07:56 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Union Budget today: Where can you watch Budget 2021?

Budget 2021 will be telecast LIVE primarily on Lok Sabha TV. However, it will be available on Rajya Sabha TV and state broadcaster Doordarshan as well. The LIVE stream will be available on Lok Sabha TV’s official YouTube channel too. 

You can also follow the full coverage with us at indianexpress.com, where our experts will analyse what the Budget will mean for you

07:36 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Union Budget 2021: Will it be an unprecedented Budget?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the ninth budget of the NDA government in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. While Sitharaman has promised a Budget like "never before", PM Modi has saud the plan is to extend the measures announced in "4-5 mini budgets in 2020" amid the pandemic.

07:15 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Welcome

Good Morning! Welcome to The Indian Express live blog

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 today. Follow this space track for the latest news and developments from Parliament

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Two days ahead of Budget, the Economic Survey Friday pitched for an “expansionary fiscal policy” in 2021-22 to boost growth. It also advised the government to continue with structural reforms and significant privatisation of state-owned companies.

Tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, the survey for 2020-21 emphasised that a stringent lockdown from March 25 to May 31 helped in breaking the chain of the pandemic’s spread and preventing loss of lives. The subsequent policy response helped in ensuring a V-shaped economic recovery, it said.

Calling for an expenditure push despite a fiscal slippage this year, the survey, authored by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian-led Economic Division, said, “… to sustain the recovery in aggregate demand, it is expected that the Government may have to continue with an expansionary fiscal stance…The calibrated approach adopted by India allows space for maintaining a fiscal impulse the coming year. The growth recovery would facilitate buoyant revenue collections in the medium term, and thereby enable a sustainable fiscal path.”.

After an estimated 7.7 per cent contraction in 2020-21, the Survey projects real GDP to record a 11 per cent growth in 2021-22. The nominal GDP growth has been estimated at 15.4 per cent, implying a 4.4 per cent inflation during the year. The Ministry’s projections are in line with IMF estimates of real GDP growth of 11.5 per cent in 2021-22 for India and 6.8 per cent in 2022-23. India is expected to emerge as the fastest growing economy in the next two years as per IMF (International Monetary Fund), the Survey said.

