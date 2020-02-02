From farm sector to personal finance, here’s The Indian Express’ full coverage of Budget 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by her deputy Anurag Thakur (to her right) and a team of officials, shows a folder containing the Union Budget documents as she arrives at Parliament Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by her deputy Anurag Thakur (to her right) and a team of officials, shows a folder containing the Union Budget documents as she arrives at Parliament

Facing one of the steepest slides in growth and just into the first year of its second term, the NDA-2 government decided to play safe when it came to imparting a positive impulse to the economy.

Union Budget 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday, carried a visible imprint of the Prime Minister’s fiscal conservatism, inasmuch as it kept a tight leash on expenditure, tacitly admitting there was little headroom for higher spending. In doing so, however, the Budget reconciled to a new normal of sub-par growth, almost conceding it was unable to do the heavy lifting, particularly at a time when private investment has failed to revive, consumption has collapsed, and exports have shown no signs of a pick-up. For 2020-21, it projected a nominal growth rate of 10 per cent. Sitharaman’s only significant intervention related to the overhaul of the personal income tax structure.

Union Budget 2020 on Personal Finance

In bid to boost spending, new I-T slabs with lower rates — exemptions foregone

DDT scrapped, compliance onus on investors

New I-T plan to benefit those who avoid deduction, exemption

Tour packages, overseas remittances under tax net

Tax outgo under the two plans Tax outgo under the two plans

High-salaried to be hit: Employer’s annual share to PF, NPS over Rs 7.5 lakh will be taxed

Union Budget 2020 on The Fisc

Govt maintains protectionist stance; hikes import duties on over 100 categories of products

Govt invokes clause in FRBM Act to raise fiscal deficit target to 3.8% from 3.3%

Finance Commission recommends 41% share of taxes for states; 1% for J&K, Ladakh in FY21

Union Budget 2020 on the corporate sector

Turnover limit for audit of MSME accounts now at Rs 5 crore

In line with scheme for indirect taxes, window for direct tax dispute resolution

Fraudulently availing GST input credit void of invoice non-bailable, cognizable offence

Corporate tax concessions extended to new electricity generation firms

How companies pan across tax rates How companies pan across tax rates

Tax on ESOPs for startup staff deferred; period of profit deduction claim extended

Union Budget 2020 on the financial sector

Govt asks RBI to extend MSME loan recast scheme

International bullion exchange in GIFT City may lead to better price discovery

Rs 5 lakh insurance in case bank goes bust; cover hiked from Rs 1 lakh now

Liquidity push – New debt ETF with G-secs for retail investors

Divestment goal ambitious Rs 2.1 lakh cr, an LIC IPO

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds Union Budget 2020-21 to present in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds Union Budget 2020-21 to present in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Opinions on Union Budget 2020

P Chidambaram writes: Take-away from Budget speech is that the BJP has given up on reviving the economy

Tavleen Singh writes: The Budget speech shows no signs of India dumping socialism and statism just yet

Express Editorials on Union Budget 2020

Budget is an admission of government’s limitations in fast-tracking growth

Fiscal speeches rely too much on ancient texts, but news that Indus script has been deciphered must gladden hearts.

Union Budget 2020 on infrastructure

Greater private sector play in Railways, smart cities

Promise of more connectivity, but no good news for telecom firms in Budget 2020

150 pvt trains on Railways map; Tatas ‘interested’

Govt plans over 15,000-km highways

FCI borrowings to be more than Centre’s food subsidy bill

Protection makes dairies happy

Union Budget 2020 explained

What the Union Budget says on education What the Union Budget says on education

Union Budget 2020 on health sector

Health gets Rs 7.6K crore boost, govt plans to set up hospitals in public-private mode

Little raise for higher education amid fee hikes by universities

Nutrition mission gets a push, task force to fight maternal mortality

Political reactions on Union Budget 2020

Budget has vision and action, will generate jobs: PM Modi

Trinamool, Left tear into Budget: From economic crisis to disaster

Insipid, govt has given up on reviving economy: Congress

Longest-ever Budget speech had poetry and history too

Poet Nirmala Sitharaman quoted: Kashmiri, Leftist, close to Abdullah

Union Budget 2020: Special to Express

Examining the FM’s plan to double farmers’ income in two years

Several measures to simplify tax structure, but no magic wands

Budget turned a blind eye to reality of economic slowdown

Union Budget 2020 on Defence and Home

Rs 30,757 cr for J&K, panel for hike in UT share

Fund push for Chabahar port, nominal cut in MEA outlay

Rs 5,029 cr for Minority Affairs in Budget, up by 7 per cent

Budget 2020: Marginal rise in defence allocation, no special outlay for dept under CDS

Govt plans to set up varsity for heritage and conservation

Other stories on Budget 2020

Nirmala Sitharaman interview: ‘We want to gradually remove everything called exemptions’

