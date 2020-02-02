From farm sector to personal finance, here’s The Indian Express’ full coverage of Budget 2020

Facing one of the steepest slides in growth and just into the first year of its second term, the NDA-2 government decided to play safe when it came to imparting a positive impulse to the economy.
Union Budget 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday, carried a visible imprint of the Prime Minister’s fiscal conservatism, inasmuch as it kept a tight leash on expenditure, tacitly admitting there was little headroom for higher spending. In doing so, however, the Budget reconciled to a new normal of sub-par growth, almost conceding it was unable to do the heavy lifting, particularly at a time when private investment has failed to revive, consumption has collapsed, and exports have shown no signs of a pick-up. For 2020-21, it projected a nominal growth rate of 10 per cent. Sitharaman’s only significant intervention related to the overhaul of the personal income tax structure.
Here’s The Indian Express’ full coverage on Budget 2020
Union Budget 2020 on Personal Finance
In bid to boost spending, new I-T slabs with lower rates — exemptions foregone
DDT scrapped, compliance onus on investors
New I-T plan to benefit those who avoid deduction, exemption
Tour packages, overseas remittances under tax net
High-salaried to be hit: Employer’s annual share to PF, NPS over Rs 7.5 lakh will be taxed
Union Budget 2020 on The Fisc
Govt maintains protectionist stance; hikes import duties on over 100 categories of products
Govt invokes clause in FRBM Act to raise fiscal deficit target to 3.8% from 3.3%
Finance Commission recommends 41% share of taxes for states; 1% for J&K, Ladakh in FY21
Union Budget 2020 on the corporate sector
Turnover limit for audit of MSME accounts now at Rs 5 crore
In line with scheme for indirect taxes, window for direct tax dispute resolution
Fraudulently availing GST input credit void of invoice non-bailable, cognizable offence
Corporate tax concessions extended to new electricity generation firms
Tax on ESOPs for startup staff deferred; period of profit deduction claim extended
Union Budget 2020 on the financial sector
Govt asks RBI to extend MSME loan recast scheme
International bullion exchange in GIFT City may lead to better price discovery
Rs 5 lakh insurance in case bank goes bust; cover hiked from Rs 1 lakh now
Liquidity push – New debt ETF with G-secs for retail investors
Divestment goal ambitious Rs 2.1 lakh cr, an LIC IPO
Opinions on Union Budget 2020
P Chidambaram writes: Take-away from Budget speech is that the BJP has given up on reviving the economy
Tavleen Singh writes: The Budget speech shows no signs of India dumping socialism and statism just yet
Express Editorials on Union Budget 2020
Budget is an admission of government’s limitations in fast-tracking growth
Fiscal speeches rely too much on ancient texts, but news that Indus script has been deciphered must gladden hearts.
Union Budget 2020 on infrastructure
Greater private sector play in Railways, smart cities
Promise of more connectivity, but no good news for telecom firms in Budget 2020
150 pvt trains on Railways map; Tatas ‘interested’
Govt plans over 15,000-km highways
Union Budget 2020 on infrastructure
FCI borrowings to be more than Centre’s food subsidy bill
Protection makes dairies happy
Union Budget 2020 explained
Will Budget 2020 work in getting the Indian economy back on track?
Union Budget 2020 on health sector
Health gets Rs 7.6K crore boost, govt plans to set up hospitals in public-private mode
Little raise for higher education amid fee hikes by universities
Nutrition mission gets a push, task force to fight maternal mortality
Political reactions on Union Budget 2020
Budget has vision and action, will generate jobs: PM Modi
Trinamool, Left tear into Budget: From economic crisis to disaster
Insipid, govt has given up on reviving economy: Congress
Longest-ever Budget speech had poetry and history too
Poet Nirmala Sitharaman quoted: Kashmiri, Leftist, close to Abdullah
Union Budget 2020: Special to Express
Examining the FM’s plan to double farmers’ income in two years
Several measures to simplify tax structure, but no magic wands
Budget turned a blind eye to reality of economic slowdown
Union Budget 2020 on Defence and Home
Rs 30,757 cr for J&K, panel for hike in UT share
Fund push for Chabahar port, nominal cut in MEA outlay
Rs 5,029 cr for Minority Affairs in Budget, up by 7 per cent
Budget 2020: Marginal rise in defence allocation, no special outlay for dept under CDS
Govt plans to set up varsity for heritage and conservation
Other stories on Budget 2020
Nirmala Sitharaman interview: ‘We want to gradually remove everything called exemptions’
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App