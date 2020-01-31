Follow Us:
Friday, January 31, 2020
Budget 2020 LIVE updates: Will govt announce reforms to spur the economy?

Budget 2020 India Live, Union Budget 2020-21 Nirmala Sitharaman Speech LIVE Updates: The budget comes at a time when India is trying to get its growth back on track.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 31, 2020 8:37:52 pm
Budget 2020 LIVE updates: This will be Nirmala Sitharaman’s second budget presentation since her appointment to the Finance Minister last year

Budget 2020 India LIVE Updates: As the Indian economy battles a sluggish growth, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will table the second budget of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government after it returned to power last year. She is expected to outline the Centre’s plans to deal with the challenges posed by the downward spiral of the economy and achieve the $5 trillion economy target by 2025.

The Economic Survey, presented on Friday, pegged economic growth at 6-6.5% in the fiscal year, starting April 1. Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) trimmed India’s growth estimate to 4.8 per cent for 2019. India’s GDP growth in the July-September quarter of 2019 slowed sharply to 4.5 per cent, the weakest pace in more than six years.

Some analysts are predicting tax changes to boost consumption levels and support businesses. The ministry is likely to provide income tax relief to the middle class by about 10 per cent of their overall tax outgo for the year and also provide incentives for home buyers. A push is also expected in sectors like infrastructure, education, health and railways.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha on Saturday.

    This will be the second Union Budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 2.0 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as of Nirmala Sitharaman as the Finance Minister.

    Union Budget 2020 LIVE UPDATES:

    As Sitharaman presents the first Union Budget of Modi 2.0, she faces the arduous task of living up to the expectations of the voters who have returned the BJP-led government with a resounding majority and also balancing the economy.

    Addressing media before the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he hoped for detailed discussions on the economy. "I want wide-ranging, qualitative discussion on economy in both houses. Our session should be focused on economic matters and how India can take advantage of the current global economic situation," said PM Modi in his customary remarks at the start of a session.

    President Ram Nath Kovind pointed out that this was the first session of 2020 — the start of a new decade — and efforts should be made to lay a "strong foundation for the decade".

    According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by just 5 per cent in the current financial year (2019-20). Last financial year, 2018-19, the Indian economy grew at 6.8 per cent.

    The gross value added (GVA), which maps the economic activity from the income side as against the GDP that maps it from the expenditure side, is expected to grow by 4.9 per cent in 2019-20 as against 6.6 per cent in 2018-19.

