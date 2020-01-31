Budget 2020 LIVE updates: Will govt announce reforms to spur the economy?

Budget 2020 India LIVE Updates: As the Indian economy battles a sluggish growth, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will table the second budget of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government after it returned to power last year. She is expected to outline the Centre’s plans to deal with the challenges posed by the downward spiral of the economy and achieve the $5 trillion economy target by 2025.
The Economic Survey, presented on Friday, pegged economic growth at 6-6.5% in the fiscal year, starting April 1. Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) trimmed India’s growth estimate to 4.8 per cent for 2019. India’s GDP growth in the July-September quarter of 2019 slowed sharply to 4.5 per cent, the weakest pace in more than six years.
Some analysts are predicting tax changes to boost consumption levels and support businesses. The ministry is likely to provide income tax relief to the middle class by about 10 per cent of their overall tax outgo for the year and also provide incentives for home buyers. A push is also expected in sectors like infrastructure, education, health and railways.
