Budget 2020 LIVE updates: Will govt announce reforms to spur the economy?

This will be the second Union Budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 2.0 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as of Nirmala Sitharaman as the Finance Minister. (File photo)

Union Budget 2020 LIVE UPDATES:

As Sitharaman presents the first Union Budget of Modi 2.0, she faces the arduous task of living up to the expectations of the voters who have returned the BJP-led government with a resounding majority and also balancing the economy.

Addressing media before the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he hoped for detailed discussions on the economy. "I want wide-ranging, qualitative discussion on economy in both houses. Our session should be focused on economic matters and how India can take advantage of the current global economic situation," said PM Modi in his customary remarks at the start of a session.

President Ram Nath Kovind pointed out that this was the first session of 2020 — the start of a new decade — and efforts should be made to lay a "strong foundation for the decade".

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by just 5 per cent in the current financial year (2019-20). Last financial year, 2018-19, the Indian economy grew at 6.8 per cent.

The gross value added (GVA), which maps the economic activity from the income side as against the GDP that maps it from the expenditure side, is expected to grow by 4.9 per cent in 2019-20 as against 6.6 per cent in 2018-19.