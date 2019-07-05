Budget 2019: What got cheaper and what has become costlier

The Union Budget for the year 2019-20 was presented Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it a “green budget”, the opposition said it was old wine in a new bottle.

Advertising

In her maiden budget speech, Sitharaman proposed a number of changes in products and services. (Budget 2019 LIVE Updates)

Here is what will be costlier and what will be cheaper:

Cheaper

Electric vehicles – tax break on loans taken to buy them

Affordable homes – tax break on loans

Imported defence equipment

Imported parts of electric vehicles

Imported raw material for manufacture of artificial kidneys

Imported wool fiber, wool tops

Expensive

Petrol, diesel – to become costlier by Rs 2

Cash withdrawal over Rs 1 crore/year from a bank account – to pay TDS of 2 per cent

Imported auto parts

Imported gold and precious metals

Imported paper and paper products including printed books

Imported loudspeakers

Imported indoor and outdoor unit of split AC

Imported plugs, sockets, switches

CCTV cameras, IP cameras

PVC

Vinyl flooring

Metal fittings

Tiles

Imported cashew kernels

Optical fibre cables

Cigarettes, bidis and tobacco products