Budget 2019: What got cheaper and what has become costlier

While electric vehicles, affordable houses and imported defence equipment will get cheaper, petrol, diesel, imported auto parts and cigarettes will get expensive.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it as a “green budget”, Opposition Congress said it was old wine in a new bottle. (Representational Image)

The Union Budget for the year 2019-20 was presented Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it a “green budget”, the opposition said it was old wine in a new bottle.

In her maiden budget speech, Sitharaman proposed a number of changes in products and services. (Budget 2019 LIVE Updates)

Here is what will be costlier and what will be cheaper:

Cheaper

Electric vehicles – tax break on loans taken to buy them
Affordable homes – tax break on loans
Imported defence equipment
Imported parts of electric vehicles
Imported raw material for manufacture of artificial kidneys
Imported wool fiber, wool tops

Expensive

Petrol, diesel – to become costlier by Rs 2
Cash withdrawal over Rs 1 crore/year from a bank account – to pay TDS of 2 per cent
Imported auto parts
Imported gold and precious metals
Imported paper and paper products including printed books
Imported loudspeakers
Imported indoor and outdoor unit of split AC
Imported plugs, sockets, switches
CCTV cameras, IP cameras
PVC
Vinyl flooring
Metal fittings
Tiles
Imported cashew kernels
Optical fibre cables
Cigarettes, bidis and tobacco products

