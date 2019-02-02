Budget 2019: Rs 17 a day per family insult to farmers, says Congress

The Congress Friday called the Interim Budget of the Narendra Modi government an “election manifesto of the BJP” — in P Chidambaram’s words “it was not a vote on account but an account for votes” — but, behind the bluster, the party appeared a bit anxious about the impact the farmers’ income support scheme and tax rebate for the middle class will have on the electorate. The party was quick to dismiss the farmer’s scheme as “measly”.

Both Chidambaram and Congress president Rahul Gandhi asserted that providing Rs 6,000 per year to every small and medium farmer worked out to a mere Rs 17 a day. “It is clearly 2,000 rupees for votes,” Chidambaram said while arguing that Rs 17 a day is just about enough for buying half-a-cup of tea.

Rahul tweeted, “Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for.” He used the hashtag “AakhriJumlaBudget” with his tweet.

It was not that the Congress was not expecting any sops from the Budget, but many MPs argued the BJP has the campaign firepower to hard sell these announcements which was a matter of concern.

“The Budget speech says it has already been rolled out from December 1, 2018…That is why they have allotted 20,000 crore this year and I believe they are going to give Rs 2,000 per farmer family before March 31. It is clearly 2,000 rupees for votes. What else is it….They are giving Rs 6,000 per farmer which is, according to my calculation, about Rs 17 a day for a farmer family…you call that a great relief to farmer,” Chidambaram said, calling it “half-a-cup of tea scheme”. He said the people of India will not be “easily fooled by these jumlas”.

Chidambaram said the new scheme is intended to help the farmer, “but in reality it will also help the absentee landlord. I would like to ask how the government will transfer the money to the tenant-farmer and farm labourer who actually tills the land.”

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the Budget was nothing but an election manifesto of the BJP. He called the farmer income support scheme a “bribe” to the voters. Chidambaram also hit out at the government, arguing there was no mention of jobs and education in the Budget.

“Data shows that unemployment has reached a level of 6.1 per cent, the highest in 45 years, and the government does not have a word about jobs in the Budget speech, does not have a word about what it intends to do about reforming education,” Chidambaram said.

The Congress also accused the government of presenting a full-fledged Budget instead of a vote on account. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the government in the Budget has talked about 2022 and even 2030. “He (Piyush Goyal) has presented a Budget for one decade, which is totally unconstitutional and unconventional just to lure the voters,” he said.