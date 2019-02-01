Budget 2019: No mention of tax benefits to senior citizens

While there was a big relief for the middle class in the interim Budget announced by the acting finance minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, there was no mention regarding any tax benefits specifically to the senior citizens of the country.

Goyal on Friday proposed that individuals earning up to Rs 5 lakh would get a full tax rebate. This will provide tax saving of up to Rs 12,500 for all taxpayers in this bracket. Those who save more can effectively push this rebate up to an income of Rs 6.5 lakh.

“In fact, with additional deductions such as interest on home loan up to Rs 2 lakh, interest on education loans, National Pension Scheme contributions, medical insurance, medical expenditure on senior citizens etc, persons having even higher income will not have to pay any tax. This will provide a tax benefit of Rs 18,500 crore to an estimated three crore middle-class taxpayers comprising self-employed, small business, small traders, salary earners, pensioners and senior citizens,” Goyal said while announcing tax rebates for the middle class.

However, there was no announcement specifically for the senior citizens in budget 2019.

As per the slabs announced in the last budget, for senior citizens (aged 60 years or above but less than 80 years), income up to Rs 3 lakh was exempt from tax. Income from Rs 300,001 to Rs 5 lakh was taxed at 5 per cent, from Rs 500,001 to Rs 10 lakh at 20 per cent and above Rs 10 lakh at 30 per cent.

For senior citizens aged 80 years and above, income up to Rs 5 lakh was exempt from tax. Income from Rs 500,001 to Rs 10 lakh is taxed at 20 per cent and above Rs 10 lakh was taxed at 30 per cent.