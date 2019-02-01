Budget 2019: Here are the present income tax slabs and rates

Budget 2019-20 India Income Tax Slab Rates Changes Expectations: Following a drubbing in the elections to the three Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh amid growing resentment among the middle class, there’s pressure on the Centre to provide relief in personal tax.

In Budget 2018, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley increased cess on income tax to 4 per cent from 3 per cent across the board for taxpayers but did not change the existing tax slabs and income tax rates.

As per the current slabs, for individuals below 60 years, income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax. Five per cent tax is levied on income between Rs 250,001 to Rs 5 lakh; 20 per cent tax on income between Rs 500,001 and Rs 10 lakh; and 30 per cent tax on income above Rs 10 lakh.

For senior citizens (aged 60 years or above but less than 80 years), income up to Rs 3 lakh is exempt from tax. Income from Rs 300,001 to Rs 5 lakh is taxed at 5 per cent, from Rs 500,001 to Rs 10 lakh at 20 per cent and above Rs 10 lakh at 30 per cent.

For senior citizens aged 80 years and above, income up to Rs 5 lakh is exempt from tax. Income from Rs 500,001 to Rs 10 lakh is taxed at 20 per cent and above Rs 10 lakh is taxed at 30 per cent.

In Budget 2019, there has been speculation that the government may increase the basic exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh for individuals below 60 years, Rs 3.5 lakh for senior citizens (60 to 80 years of age) and Rs 5-5.5 lakh senior citizens above 80 years of age.

Working women, who enjoyed a higher basic exemption limit until a few years ago, are also likely to be given the privilege yet again with a limit of Rs 3.5 lakh.