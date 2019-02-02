Budget 2019 Interim dividend for 2018-19: Government expects Rs 28,000 crore from RBI

The government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India as an interim dividend for 2018-19. The Centre has already received Rs 40,000 crore from the central bank during the current financial year, SC Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs said on Friday while interacting with reporters.
The decision with regard to interim dividend will be taken in the next board meeting of the RBI. “We have received Rs 40,000 crore so far. The interim dividend will be paid next when the board meets next to decide,” Garg said. Ahead of the presentation of the interim budget, the finance ministry had asked the RBI about the quantum of interim dividend that can be transferred.
The amount was to be accounted for in the current fiscal year and is expected to play a crucial role in Centre’s effort to contain the fiscal deficit.
The finance ministry had, earlier, sought an amount of Rs 13,140 crore as additional dividend for the year 2016-17, which it believes has been pending with the Reserve Bank. Notably, RBI had set up a committee to work out the contours of the RBI’s economic capital framework, which is seen as crucial in addressing the contentious issue of the transfer of surpluses as dividend to the Centre.
The government and the central bank, which were at loggerheads over the issue of transferring higher surplus to the government during the tenure of former RBI Governor Urjit Patel, had been in discussions over the interim dividend transfer ahead of the budget presentation.
The Committee on Economic Capital Framework headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan — announced on December 27, 2018, two weeks after Shaktikanta Das took over as the new Governor in place of Patel — would propose a suitable profits distribution policy taking into account all the likely situations of the RBI, including the situations of holding more provisions than required as well as the central bank holding less provisions than required.
It would also consider treatment of surplus reserves, created out of realised gains, if determined to be held. Former RBI Deputy Governor Rakesh Mohan, who is against transferring a higher surplus to the government, is the Vice Chairman of the committee.
One of the contentious issues in the conflict between the government and the RBI under Urjit Patel was the size of the central bank’s reserves, which at Rs 9.6 lakh crore was then perceived as being excessive by the government. “The use of such a transfer would erode whatever confidence that exists in the government’s intention to practice fiscal prudence,” Mohan had noted in a recent article.
Next government may face challenges in keeping its fiscal house in order
“Raiding the RBI’s capital creates no new government revenue on a net basis over time, and only provides an illusion of free money in the short term,” he said. In the interim Budget for 2019-20, the government has budgeted a dividend of Rs 82,911.56 crore from the RBI, nationalised banks and financial institutions, compared with Rs 74,140.37 crore in revised estimates of 2018-19. Dividend from public sector enterprises was pegged at Rs 53,159.88 crore by March-end 2020, as per budget documents.
In the Economic Survey 2016-17, former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian had said that the RBI “is already exceptionally highly capitalised” and its capital transfer to the government can be used for recapitalising the banks and/ or recapitalising a public sector asset rehabilitation agency.