Budget 2019 reactions LIVE: Govt endorses ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ again

Budget 2019, Union Budget 2019-20 Reactions LIVE Updates: Hours before the presentation, Union Parliamentary Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Sabka saath, sabka vikas has been our government's mantra and it will reflect in the Budget."

Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament on Friday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Union Budget 2019-20 Reactions LIVE Updates: As Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday presented the NDA government’s last budget ahead of the General Elections, reactions poured in from various quarters. Though Goyal had earlier told an all-party meeting that a “budget is a budget” and there is nothing like a vote-on-account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also clarified to the Opposition that this will be an interim budget. Hours before the presentation, Union Parliamentary Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had told ANI, “Sabka saath, sabka vikas has been our government’s mantra and it will reflect in the Budget.”

The government had been forced on to the backfoot after the Opposition Congress vowed to oppose any attempt at presenting a full-fledged Budget when the government’s tenure was scheduled to end in May. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad (Congress) pointed out that 48 Bills have been listed with “hardly three-four days after discussions on the Interim Budget and the Motion of Thanks for the Presidential Address”. He wanted the government to “take up those Bills on which there is a consensus” and warned of a washout otherwise. Trinamool Congress MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Lok Sabha) and Derek O’Brien (Rajya Sabha), backing Azad, said that the government would be “responsible for disruptions” if they list “controversial Bills”. BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab suggested the government should try passing the Bill for reserving 33 per cent seats for women in state Assemblies and Lok Sabha.

