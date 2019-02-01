Budget 2019 India LIVE Updates: Acting FM Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament

Budget 2019 India, Union Budget 2019-20 Speech LIVE Updates: Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will be presenting the outgoing NDA government’s last budget before its tenure ends in May. Though Goyal told an all-party meeting that a “budget is a budget” and there is nothing like a vote-on-account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified to the Opposition that this will be an interim budget. However, with general elections around the corner, and high expectations surrounding the budget mean that a significant number of announcements cannot be ruled out.
It is widely expected that the government will announce a financial package for farmers that may include direct cash transfer. There might also be income tax exemptions for the salaried and cheap loans for small businesses.
Significantly, on the eve of the budget, a leaked report of the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO) job survey for 2017-18 showed that unemployment has surged to over 6 per cent in 2017-18, the highest since 1972-73. The unemployment numbers set off a political firestorm with the Congress and BJP trading barbs.
While Niti Aayog called it a “draft report,” former acting National Statistical Commission (NSC) Chairman P C Mohanan, who resigned earlier this week because the report wasn’t released, rebutted the claim and told The Indian Express that this was the “final report” and it needed no further approval.
NSSO's job survey casts a shadow on today's budget
The controversy surrounding the leaked NSSO's job survey has far-reaching implications. For an economy of India’s size, the integrity of data is critical to policymaking. As with GDP data, the controversy around the job survey, the protest resignation of two top members of the statistics commission, dents the credibility of the government and data institutions
This is an interim budget. I repeat: 'interim budget'
The Prime Minister has put to bed speculation that his government will be presenting a full-fledged budget today. Narendra Modi made it clear to the Opposition that his government will present an “interim Budget” in the Lok Sabha. His assurance comes a day after acting FM Piyush Goyal told an all-party meeting that a “Budget is a Budget” and there is nothing like an interim budget or a vote-on-account.
Revised GDP numbers indicate uptick in economy
Despite the gloomy date on unemployment from the unpublished NSSO job survey, there was some cheer as the government revised the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2017-18 fiscal to 7.2 per cent from the previous estimate of 6.7 per cent.
“Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for 2017-18 and 2016-17 stand at Rs 131.80 lakh crore and Rs 122.98 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 7.2 per cent during 2017-18 and 8.2 per cent during 2016-17,” the Central Statistics Office (CSO) was quoted as saying by PTI.
