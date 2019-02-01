Budget 2019 India LIVE Updates: Acting FM Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament

Budget 2019 India, Union Budget 2019-20 Speech LIVE Updates: Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will be presenting the outgoing NDA government’s last budget before its tenure ends in May. Though Goyal told an all-party meeting that a “budget is a budget” and there is nothing like a vote-on-account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified to the Opposition that this will be an interim budget. However, with general elections around the corner, and high expectations surrounding the budget mean that a significant number of announcements cannot be ruled out.

It is widely expected that the government will announce a financial package for farmers that may include direct cash transfer. There might also be income tax exemptions for the salaried and cheap loans for small businesses.

Significantly, on the eve of the budget, a leaked report of the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO) job survey for 2017-18 showed that unemployment has surged to over 6 per cent in 2017-18, the highest since 1972-73. The unemployment numbers set off a political firestorm with the Congress and BJP trading barbs.

While Niti Aayog called it a “draft report,” former acting National Statistical Commission (NSC) Chairman P C Mohanan, who resigned earlier this week because the report wasn’t released, rebutted the claim and told The Indian Express that this was the “final report” and it needed no further approval.