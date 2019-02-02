Budget 2019 fulfils the expectations of a large section of people

Written by Poorva Prakash

The tax proposals in the interim Budget 2019 have largely focused on providing benefits to the common man.

In a major relief to resident taxpayers with a total income of up to INR 5 Lakhs, a tax rebate of INR 12,500 has been proposed. This effectively results in Nil taxation for such individuals. For the salaried class, tax benefit up to maximum INR 3,588 will be available on account of the enhanced limit of standard deduction from INR 40,000 to INR 50,000.

A significant tax relief has been provided to individuals owning two residential houses. Until now, only one self-occupied house was eligible for nil taxation. Now, the second house owned by such individual will no longer be taxed as a deemed let out property.

On capital gains, currently, the investment of long-term capital gains from a residential house is exempt from tax for an investment made in the purchase and construction of one house property only. This exemption has been extended to the investment made for the second house property. However, overall capital gains so invested should not exceed INR 2 crores and this benefit is available only once in a lifetime of an individual/ Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

The other relief relates to enhancement of threshold limit for applicability of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on interest on bank/ post office deposits from INR 10,000 to INR 40,000. This relief is a part of rationalisation of TDS provisions and will primarily benefit small depositors and non-working spouses.

In summary, personal tax proposals in the interim Budget 2019 have covered the expectation of a large section of individuals such as middle class, pensioners, senior citizens and salaried individuals, which appears to be a step in the right direction.

(The author is a Senior Director, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP)