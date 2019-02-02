Budget 2019: Hike in support scheme funds amid price slump

The Centre is expected to shell out Rs 3,400 crore for ensuring minimum support prices (MSP) for oilseed and pulse growers during the current fiscal and another Rs 4,500 crore in 2019-20. This is way above the Rs 700.92 crore that was spent in 2017-18.

Of the Rs 3,400 crore in 2018-19, Rs 2,000 crore is under the price support and market intervention schemes (PSS-MIS), while Rs 1,400 crore is allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Aay Sanrakshan Yojna (PM-AASHA). All these schemes basically involve the Nafed and other designated central agencies undertaking physical procurement of crops at the MSPs. For the coming fiscal, the funds for PSS-MIS and PM-AASHA have been further raised to Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 1,500 crore, respectively.

These outlays are over and above the hefty Rs 184,220 crore food subsidy Bill budgeted for 2019-20, which is largely to ensure MSP procurement of paddy and wheat. The Centre’s expenditure on food subsidy for the current fiscal is estimated at Rs 1,71,298 crore, which is a huge increase over Rs 1,00,281.69 crore during 2017-18. There is also a provision of Rs 2,250 crore in 2019-20 for the sugar industry, in the form of support for exports and creation of a buffer stock to enable mills to clear payment arrears to cane growers that have now crossed Rs 15,000 crore.

The hikes are mainly the government’s response to falling prices of most agricultural commodities. Union Minister Piyush Goyal admitted as much in his speech. “Declining prices of agricultural commodities in the international market and fall in food inflation in India since 2017-18, relative to non-food sector, have… reduced returns from farming,” Goyal said.