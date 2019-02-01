Budget 2019 Highlights: PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi package, 8 crore free LPG connections announced

Union Budget 2019-20 Highlights and Important Points LIVE Updates: Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is presenting the Union budget in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Starting his budget speech, Piyush Goyal wished former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley a speedy recovery. The Parliament session began amidst uproar with Opposition members shouting slogans.

Advertising

Presenting the budget, Goyal said the Modi government has brought down the inflation rate, which was at a mere 2.1 per cent in December 2018. The fiscal deficit has also been reduced to 3.4 per cent in the revised estimate of 2018-19

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Union Budget 2019 in English | Bangla | Malayalam | Tamil

Being announced ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the budget assumes significance. The government announced a financial package for farmers, the Pradhan Mantri Kisaan Samman Nidhi scheme, under which each farmer will receive an amount Rs 6000 directly in their bank accounts every year. A sum of Rs 75,000 crore has been allocated for the scheme.