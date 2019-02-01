Budget 2019 Highlights: PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi package, 8 crore free LPG connections announced
Union Budget 2019-20 Highlights and Important Points LIVE Updates Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Modi government got a decisive mandate to continue structured reforms. "We have reversed policy paralysis," he said.
Union Budget 2019-20 Highlights and Important Points LIVE Updates: Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is presenting the Union budget in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Starting his budget speech, Piyush Goyal wished former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley a speedy recovery. The Parliament session began amidst uproar with Opposition members shouting slogans.
Presenting the budget, Goyal said the Modi government has brought down the inflation rate, which was at a mere 2.1 per cent in December 2018. The fiscal deficit has also been reduced to 3.4 per cent in the revised estimate of 2018-19
Being announced ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the budget assumes significance. The government announced a financial package for farmers, the Pradhan Mantri Kisaan Samman Nidhi scheme, under which each farmer will receive an amount Rs 6000 directly in their bank accounts every year. A sum of Rs 75,000 crore has been allocated for the scheme.
Live Blog
LIVE Budget Highlights from Lok Sabha of Piyush Goyal's interim budget 2019:
Budget 2019 Highlights: Increased interest subvention for farmers affected by natural disaster
All farmers affected by severe natural disasters to will continue to get 2 per cent interest subvention and additional 3 per cent on timely loan repayment
Budget 2019 Highlights: Fresh amount allocated for construction of rural roads
Highlighting that the construction of rural roads has tripled under the NDA government, Piyush Goyal said around 15.8 lakh out of a total of 17.84 lakh habitations have been connected with pucca roads underPradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). An amount of Rs 19,000 crore has been allocated for 2019-20.
The Finance Minister said the government has disbursed an amount of Rs 35,000 crore for the soldiers under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme and also announced a "substantial" hike in military service pay. The Defence budget to be enhanced beyond 3 lakh crore rupees.
Budget 2019 Highlights: Reservation for General EWS
The Finance Minister also reiterated the government's promise to provide 10 per cent quota to EWS of General category, saying, "Without disturbing the existing reservation system, a 10% reservation for Economically weaker sections in educational institutions and government jobs has been ensured."
Budget 2019 Highlights: Nomadic and semi-nomadic communities
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the setting up of a committee under NITI Aayog to identify and denotify nomadic and semi-nomadic communities, and a Welfare Development Board under MSJEGOI for welfare of these hard-to-reach communities and for tailored strategic interventions.
Over 8 crore free LPG connections to be given. Presently, the government is providing around 6 crore connections. Next year all 8 crore will be given.
Schemes announced for organised sector
Mega Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Shram Mandan for the organised sector workers. Shall provide assured monthly pension of 3,000 after they age to 60 years. At least 10 crore people of the unorganised sector will benefit from these schemes. An amount of Rs 500 crore has been allocated and the government is willing to spend even more. The scheme will be implemented in the current year itself.
Budget 2019 Highlights: Rashtriya Gokul Mission
Increased allocation for Rashtriya Gokul Mission to 750 crore in the current year.
Budget 2019 Highlights: Animal Husbandry and Fisheries sector
Piyush Goyal announces a 2% interest subvention to farmers pursuing animal husbandry and fisheries
Budget 2019 Highlights: PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi for farmers
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announces PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi package for farmers. A sum of Rs 75,000 crore has been allocated for the scheme. The money will go directly to the farmers' account. Each farmer will receive Rs 6000 per year.
Interim budget today: India fastest growing economy, says Piyush Goyal
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government said that the country is now among the fastest growing major economies in the world and the GDP growth in last five years is higher than under any previous government.
Piyush Goyal begins interim budget speech
FM Piyush Goyal, in his speech, wished Union Minister Arun Jaitley speedy recovery and good health.
Parliament session begins
The Parliament session Friday began amid slogan slogans by members of Opposition parties. Presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said, "We are moving towards realising New India by 2022."
Even as Goyal said in an all-party meeting that a “Budget is a Budget” and there is nothing like an interim budget or a vote-on-account, Prime Minister Modi Thursday assured that the government will present an interim budget, carrying on the convention for a government at the end of its term. The prime minister's clarification after the Opposition vowed to oppose any attempt at presenting a full-fledged Budget when the government’s tenure was scheduled to end in May.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have 10 sitting each before the session concludes on February 13. The two Houses will take up for discussion the Motion of Thanks for the President’s address and the interim budget. Of the 10 sittings, only five will have Question Hour — February 4 to 8. On February 8 alone, private members’ bills will be taken up for discussion.
