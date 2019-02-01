Toggle Menu
Budget 2019: Govt to form panel for nomadic, semi-nomadic communities

The allocation of Rs 56,619 crore made in budget estimate of 2018-19 for scheduled caste, further increased to Rs 62,474 crore in revised estimate is proposed to be enhanced to Rs 76,801 crore in BE for 2019-20, an increase of 35.6 per cent over BE of 2018-19.

Goyal said a substantial increase is proposed in the allocation for welfare of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 11 05 2017.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that a committee under Niti Aayog will be set up to complete the task of identifying de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities not yet formally classified.

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal also said that a welfare development board to frame special strategies for the benefit of the hard-to-reach de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities will be set up under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

He said a substantial increase is proposed in the allocation for welfare of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

For the scheduled tribes also, proposed allocation in 2019-20 BE is Rs 50,086 crore as against Rs 39,135 crore in BE 2018-19, an increase of 28 per cent, the minister said.

