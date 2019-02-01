Budget 2019: India Inc says it will boost economic growth

The corporate giants welcomed the interim Budget presented by the central government on Friday, calling it a balanced budget which will stimulate demand and boost economic growth without subverting the economy. Some market leaders, however, also showed concerns over the revenue side taking a hit due to the tax rebate provided to the middle class.

Here is how the market leaders reacted to the interim Budget:

Gautam Adani, Adani Group Chairman and Founder: “India’s middle class, small traders and farmers are the lifelines of its economic growth. By catering to these ambitions Budget 2019 infuses hopes for millions of dreams.”

Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman: “I was bracing for a populist, profligate budget driven by ‘election panic’. I’m just grateful that the reliefs to the key middle class and farmer segments were delivered in a measured way without risking bankruptcy of the economy. This was a controlled, pump-priming exercise.”

Chandrajit Banerjee, CII Director: “The Budget for 2019-20 touched the right notes for stimulating demand and growth in the economy. By strongly addressing the major consuming sections of society such as farmers, the middle class and unorganised sector workers, it aims to stabilise incomes and reduce risks for vulnerable people.”

Krish Iyer, Walmart India President and CEO: “The Budget rightly focused on the middle class, rural sector and on enhancing farmers’ income.”

Sanjiv Puri, Managing Director, ITC: “The interim Budget proposals should augur well for the Indian economy by providing a growth impetus through a boost in consumption as well as an inclusive framework designed to benefit agri and rural communities, unorganised sector workers as well the middle class.”

Sunil Duggal, Dabur India CEO: “The Budget 2019 can be summed up as “a series of sops” for the middle class, farmers and millions of employees in the unorganised sector.”

Simon George, Cargill India President: “There was quite a strong rural economy and agri push in the interim Budget. We are particularly optimistic about the central government-sponsored PM Kisan Yojna, the Direct Benefit Transfers to small-holder farmers. Though a lot more can be done but nevertheless a good move that will help farmers align better with the market.”

Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director, Whirlpool India, termed the budget as a forward-looking one and said it is expected to increase liquidity in the hands of the consumer. “Along with the recent reduction in GST on appliances, this anticipated increase in consumer spending can be a catalyst for higher demand in our sector,” he added.

Sudhir Rao, Bombardier Transportation India Managing Director, stated that the Budget highlights the outlaying of investment opportunities, improvement of operating ratio and introduction of new semi-high-speed trains elicits the vision to transform the rail experience for Indian commuters.

Harsh Pati Singhania, JK Organisation Director: What is laudable is that higher sops and outlays were provided without additional levies on corporate and high-income earners, and without any significant breach on the fiscal front.

Souma Das, Managing Director, Teradata India: The Finance Minister today once again underscored the ‘Digital India’ impacting lives of every Indian. The investment proposed by the government in the field of Artificial intelligence and allied technologies will pave a strong foundation for making a revolutionary transformation in the scope of governance and the opportunity to provide seamless and improved citizen services experience. We welcome the government’s decision to establish a National Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer (Debt) and Head Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company: The key focus among other things for bond markets was the fiscal math. While the fiscal deficit as per cent of GDP has been pegged at 3.4 per cent, the gross borrowing program of INR 7.10 lakh crore has spooked market sentiments. The market is also worried about how the revenue side estimates will actually pan out. Additionally, a key to note is that 60 per cent of net government supply in FY19 was cushioned by RBI OMO bond purchases. Uncertainty on how much would be the quantum of OMOs and will they actually be needed will be an uncertain sword hanging in the market.

For now, we expect bond yields to remain at current elevated levels with sideways movement till MPC meeting slated for next week offers some clarity. Short duration funds are a better-suited option for investors to participate in fixed income.

Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, Razorpay: We are glad to see the government’s focus on digital inclusion for the rural economy. Commitments such as setting up 1 lakh digital villages in the next 5 years will go a long way in improving financial infrastructure and inclusion for these under-served geographies – we’re already witnessing the impact of few of the efforts taken. This is especially beneficial for companies which are focused on MSMEs and individuals.

One of the key highlights in this budget was the tax rebate for individuals. With reduced tax and higher disposable incomes, we see them spending more online as compared to the generation before. However, the Indian millennial is also concerned about wealth management and investments. And so, with a rise in disposable incomes, the adoption of mutual funds will rise in 2019, it will be interesting to watch how the mutual funds industry will influence the digital payment ecosystem this year.

Rahul Patni, Partner & Tax Digital Leader, EY India: Including ‘Digital India’ amongst 10 dimensions for Vision 2030 reinforces the importance of technology in transforming India. Rural digitisation, once achieved, is expected to have fundamental positive impact in the way economy operates. Further technological enablement of tax administration with measures as 24 hours return processing, faceless e-assessments, etc., will increase efficiency and transparency, and also help increase tax collections.

Paresh Parekh, Tax Partner, EY India: Digitisation and automation is the new mantra – online income tax compliances, online tax assessments, automated return processing, single point approval for carrying out manufacturing activities and processes in warehouses, Full and comprehensive digitalization export/import transactions by leveraging RFID technology, etc., are highly impactful on how businesses interact with government authorities.

Rajiv Chugh, Tax Partner, EY India: Would like the legislator to look at the Information technology/Information technology enabled Service (IT/ITES) sector. As per NASSCOM, Indian IT/ITES sector has weathered uncertainties in the global business environment to reach a significant milestone – aggregate revenue of over USD 150 billion. Without a doubt, the IT/ITES sector has become one of the most significant growth catalysts for the Indian economy but its growth seems to be stagnating with alternate jurisdictions coming into play.

Today, the target is to reach USD 200 billion. Hence, the request to the legislators to clarify reasonable safe harbour norms by aligning them with the view of the Advance Pricing Authorities and also look at reviving the tax holidays to boost India’s software sector. The need of the hour is to generate foreign exchange earnings and provide employment, which can be achieved by incentivising India Inc. Hence, the expectations are that the goodwill that the sector has generated continues.

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY India said: With all the modifications under GST requiring a nod of the GST Council first, the budget from an indirect tax perspective is essentially expected to only cover announcements on customs and on duties/ taxes applicable on GST excluded sectors. There is a general expectation of some customs duty rationalization on imports by the healthcare sector, rectification to amplify the ‘Make in India’ leitmotif and launch of schemes like e-Wallet etc.

Surendra Hiranandani, Founder and Director, House of Hiranandani: It is an inclusive budget that focused on strengthening the agricultural and rural economy, healthcare, infrastructure, social inclusion, digital and employment generation in the country. It also gave a substantial boost to the residential housing sector.

The rise in individual tax exemption up to Rs 5 lakh will impact consumer sentiments positively. The tax savings that the salaried class stand to benefit will lead to higher consumption including investments into residential real estate. The proposal to raise the limit TDS threshold to Rs 40,000 currently will also provide relief to taxpayers who invest in bank deposits and various post office schemes.

Amongst the notable announcements for the real estate sector, the decision to eliminate tax on notional rent on second self-occupied house is a welcome move. This will prep up demand for second homes substantially.

Relaxation of notional rent on unsold inventory to 2 years will also ease burden on developers, who now have more time to sell their projects. Continued thrust on affordable housing through tax benefits on projects allows for expansion of this class of the asset even further. The benefit of exemption of capital gains up to Rs 2 crore for investment in two houses will increase sales in the residential sector.

The FM has brought about substantial improvements in both personal income and capital gains. This is extremely positive as compared to the slow incremental reforms of the past.

The decision to grant significant capital for rural development and infrastructure is a step in the right direction. The impressive development of roads, infrastructure over the last five years has been significant and if the same momentum is continued then the increased connectivity will have a positive rub off on all segments of real estate including commercial and industrial developments.

To sum it up we definitely believe that this budget has set the tone for future growth of the economy.

(With inputs from PTI)