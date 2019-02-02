Budget 2019, Education Sector: Rs 4,600 crore earmarked to implement EWS quota, equity support for HEFA

The Interim Budget 2019 earmarked close to Rs 4,600 crore for implementing the 10 per cent reservation for the poor in general category in central educational institutions and for Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) equity as Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the creation of an additional two lakh seats to accommodate the new quota.

The 10 per cent quota for Economical Weaker Sections (EWS) in general category was approved by the Union Cabinet on January 7 and its implementation across all central institutions was officially notified by HRD Ministry on January 17. The central institutions will have to increase student intake by 25 per cent over two years to ensure the existing number of seats for SC, ST, OBC and general category students do not face cuts.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation by HRD Ministry had estimated the additional financial burden, on account of 25 per cent seat increase in central institutions alone, to cost at least Rs 4,200 crore. However, it’s not clear how much out of the Rs 4,600 crore is meant for capacity expansion of central institutions to accommodate the 10% quota without reducing general category seats.

The ‘Vote on Account’ document only states that “an additional provision of Rs 4,274 crore (voted) in Revenue Section and Rs 300 crore (voted) in the Capital Section has been provided to meet the expenditure towards implementation of 10% EWS reservation in higher education institutions and for providing equity support to HEFA.” HEFA, set up two years ago, extends 10-year loans to central educational institutions for infrastructure development.

The overall budget for higher education saw an increase of Rs 2,451 crore. Grants meant for central universities were hiked by two per cent, from Rs 6,445 crore to Rs 6,604 crore and the IITs, collectively, will receive financial support amounting to Rs 6,223 crore, which is Rs 100 crore less than the budget estimate last year. Funds for the University Grants Commission, which is the main grant and scholarship disbursing agency of the government, decreased from Rs 4,722 crore to Rs 4,600 crore.

As reported by The Indian Express on January 17, the official proposal moved by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and approved by the Union Cabinet on January 7, states the cost of implementing the 10 per cent quota has to be borne by the central institutions, out of the additional revenue generated by them on account of increased seats, and it will have no financial implication for the government. In other words, the original proposal approved by the Cabinet did not account for any expenditure on capacity expansion of central educational institutions for implementing the 10% EWS quota.

The hike in school education budget was a tad higher than higher education, roughly 12 per cent, from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 56,386 crore. Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan — an umbrella scheme meant for school education from primary to Class 12 — cornered the biggest share of the increase, roughly Rs 5,200 crore. The Midday Meal Scheme was given Rs 11,000 crore as opposed to Rs 10,500 crore last year.

On Friday, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the marginal increase in the education budget as “phenomenal”. “There is (total) increase of Rs 10,000 crore over last year’s budget. So (overall) it is Rs 95,000 crore (for school and higher education). If in the next (financial) year also, the Higher Education Financing Agency gives Rs 30,000 crore, the total budget outlay will be Rs 1,25,000 crore, which is exactly double of what the budget was in 2014. Therefore Modi government is the first government to give more funds to the education sector,” he told reporters. However, HEFA only extends loans and does not give grants to educational institutions.