Budget 2019: Defence gets Rs 3 lakh crore, MHA Rs 1 lakh crore

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced a total outlay of Rs 3.05 lakh crore for the defence budget in 2019-20, a hike of around Rs 10,000 crore from Rs 2.95 lakh crore last fiscal. He allocated Rs 1.03 lakh crore to the Union Home Ministry, 4.9 per cent more than Rs 99,034 crore given in 2018-19.

“Our soldiers protect the country on the borders and they are our pride. We have allocated more than Rs 3 lakh crore in this budget for securing our borders, which is the highest so far. If necessary, additional funds would be provided,” Goyal said.

Over and above the defence budget, an amount of Rs 1,12,079.57 crore has been allocated for defence pensions, which has exceeded the allocation of Rs 1,08,248.80 crore made for capital expenditure.

Taking potshots at the previous UPA government on the issue of One Rank One Pension, Goyal said, “The previous governments announced it in three budgets but sanctioned a mere Rs 500 crore in 2014-15 interim budget. In contrast, we have already disbursed over Rs 35,000 crore after implementing the scheme in its true spirit.” He said the government has also announced substantial hike in the Military Service Pay of all service personnel and special allowances were given to naval and air force personnel deployed in high-risk duties.

For the first time, budgetary provisions for the Home Ministry have crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark and is pegged at over Rs 1,03,000 crore for the next fiscal.

The government allocated Rs 10,000 crore for National Disaster Relief Fund for the next fiscal.

As the preparation for the 2021 Census has began, the budget allocated Rs 541.33 for the census, survey and statistics head under the Registrar General of India, Rs 50 crore for special industry initiative in Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 78.09 crore for propagation of Hindi language and Rs 4,895.81 crore for grants-in-aid to the state governments and Union territories.